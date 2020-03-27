COVID-19 pandemic results in reassignments of Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies

ELKTON — When all 29 public schools in Cecil County shut down on March 16, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, five Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies who worked as school resources officers found themselves without their regular duty.
In response, Sheriff Scott Adams reassigned those deputies to a reserve tele-call unit that deals with the public — over the phone only — to take reports from residents regarding “non-violent crimes, non-in-progress incidents and incidents in which there is no physical evidence to be collected,” he said.
The tele-call unit, which, in addition to the five reassigned school resources officers, includes five reassigned civil service deputies who had been serving summonses and other legal papers and two deputies from the agency’s Community Resources Unit, he added.
One of the benefits of the new system is this: By handling the non-serious reports over the phone, the number of times that patrol deputies have to respond to a scene in person is lowered, meaning there are fewer face-to-face interactions between deputies and residents — reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19, according to Adams.
The tele-call unit also is designed to create contingencies, should a deputy in one of the existing patrol units contract the coronavirus — forcing that deputy or some deputies or — in what Adams called a “worst-case scenario” — all deputies in that patrol unit to quarantine.
“They would backfill that (quarantined) patrol unit,” Adams told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday, referring to the reassigned civil, community resources and school resources deputies now working in the tele-call unit. “They are trained deputies, and they can perform road patrol duties.”
To increase contingency plan options, according to Adams, the 12 members of the tele-call unit have been divided into two teams consisting of six deputies each. One six-member team works a shift from roughly 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the other works a shift from approximately 4 p.m. to midnight, he reported.
“No one sees each other because we don’t want to cross-contaminate. There is a 15-minute gap between the two shifts. The office is cleaned, wiped down, before the next tele-call team starts its shift,” Adams said, adding that the tele-call unit works in an office away from all other CCSO deputies and staff members.
As it stands now, the five deputies who had served as school resources officers will not be needed at Cecil County public schools for the next four weeks. The initial two-week closure of all CCPS schools has been extended to April 24, in accordance with a state directive announced Wednesday during Gov. Larry Hogan’s most recent COVID-19 press conference.
