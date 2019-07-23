ANNAPOLIS — One of the men convicted in the November 2009 killing of Terri Ann McCoy during an armed robbery near Chesapeake City will serve at least 17 more years in state prison after Maryland’s second highest court denied his recent appeal.
On July 9, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied Seth Dallas Jedlicka’s appeal of his 60-year sentence for first-degree murder and a multitude of other charges. At its basis, his appeal sought to overturn the sentence due to recent Supreme Court cases determining that a life sentence without possibility of parole for juvenile offenders was a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment.”
On Tuesday, McCoy’s sister Kathy VanCulin, who has been a vocal advocate in remembering her sister and fighting attempts by the convicted offenders to win parole, said her family is “beyond pleased with the ruling.”
“It’s so frustrating that we have to keep fighting the same battle time and time again,” she said. “After 10 years it should be done. It makes me angry that they keep throwing whatever argument that they think of next to see if it sticks.”
In February before a circuit court appeal hearing, VanCulin told the Whig that her family had particular contempt for Jedlicka because of his role in the crime.
“We hate him more than the others — even the shooter — because he was a vile human being. He was the meanest one in the house that night. He’s the one who terrorized my parents, shouting profanities and orders at them. He hit my dad and led him around in his underwear in his own home and took away his dignity,” she said.
Jedlicka was 16 when he and three other armed robbers invaded the home in the 3700 block of Augustine Herman Highway, south of Chesapeake City, about 1 a.m. Nov. 4, 2009, rousting homeowners Terry McCoy and his wife, Geraldine, from sleep.
Jedlicka pistol-whipped Terry McCoy in the eye seconds after he and two other intruders forced open the couple’s bedroom door, leaving the father with a permanent vision problem.
At gunpoint, one of the intruders held a trembling Geraldine hostage, while two other suspects led her husband to a safe in the living room in search of money.
One of Jedlicka’s accomplices, who was standing lookout in the kitchen, shot Terri Ann McCoy, 40, the couple’s unarmed daughter, five times as she reached the second-floor landing in preparation to investigate the commotion downstairs.
Her partner, Tara McCoy, rushed to help Terri after the foursome fled from the house carrying $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Terry and Geraldine McCoy’s bedroom safe.
Terri McCoy was later pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
Although Jedlicka wasn’t the shooter, he still was charged with first-degree murder — and later convicted of it — because, under Maryland law, if a victim is murdered during the commission of a robbery or some other felony carried out by two or more people, all are equally culpable.
Sentenced in March 2011 to 60 years in prison for the crime, Jedlicka has since been housed at North Branch Correctional Institution, a supermax prison in Cumberland. This appeal was initiated by Baltimore-based lawyer Robert W. Biddle after the Maryland Court of Appeals — the state’s highest court — ruled, in part, that juveniles cannot be sentenced to excessive sentences that would not allow “meaningful opportunity to obtain release based on demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation.” Its rulings came in the wake of a similar U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012.
The 2017 case Carter v. Maryland concerned three defendants who had not received life sentences without the possibility of parole, but rather sentences with the possibility of parole. One defendant, Matthew McCullough, had received a total 100-year prison sentence for a 2004 school shooting in Baltimore County.
The Court of Appeals found McCullough’s sentence unconstitutional because, under state guidelines, he would not be eligible for a parole hearing for 50 years from his sentencing date, when he would be 67 years old. The judges argued that such a long period of incarceration did not allow a “meaningful opportunity” for rehabilitation.
Depending on that ruling, Jedlicka’s attorneys argued that his 60-year sentence, with a first parole hearing after 25 years, was similarly unconstitutional.
The Court of Special Appeals was not persuaded, arguing in its opinion that the 25-year wait before a parole hearing was “far less than the 50-year threshold emphasized by the Court in Carter,” and that Jedlicka would be in his 40s at that time.
The judges also noted the disparity in the crimes committed by Jedlicka and McCullough, who was convicted of assaults in the school shooting as no one died.
“We further note that Jedlicka was convicted of homicide while McCullough was convicted of non-homicide offenses. This is a distinction that should not be ignored,” they wrote in their opinion. “Although we are cognizant that Jedlicka was not proven to be the shooter, he was nonetheless convicted of homicide. Having considered the benchmarks set forth by the Court of Appeals in Carter, as well as the seriousness of Jedlicka’s crimes, we hold that Jedlicka’s sentence does not constitute a de facto life sentence equivalent to life without parole.”
Jedlicka’s lead attorney Biddle, who specializes in federal and state post-conviction matters, told the Whig on Tuesday that he would be submitting a request to Maryland’s highest court to hear the case following the ruling.
“There’s some undecided issues that the Court of Special Appeals wrestled with that we believe the Court of Appeals should take up,” he said. “There’s no bright line in the McCullough decision, which declared 50 years was too long. The underlying question then is, ‘How many years is too many years?’ We believe 25 years is too many.”
If the Court of Appeals agrees to hear the case, it reopens the possibility of Jedlicka’s sentence being modified or reduced at a new sentencing. A ruling for the convicted murderer could also have widespread impact on juvenile offenders in the state who have to wait much less than the previously decided 50-year threshold for a parole hearing.
If the Court of Appeals declines to hear his case, the lower court’s ruling would stand and Jedlicka would serve out his term as sentenced.
