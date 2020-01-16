ELKTON — A husband and his wife received nine-month jail terms Wednesday for misdemeanor convictions relating to them making their adopted, autistic 12-year-old son sleep on a bed inside a secured wooden box inside their Elkton-area home.
The penalties also are connected to the couple — Mark Jessee and Michele Jessee, both 52 — forcing the boy to drink smoothie meals in the bathtub for hours – even though he vomited numerous times during those feedings.
In addition, the sentences relate to the Jessees locking the boy and his 10-year-old sister, who also was their adopted child, inside a lightless bathroom for hours at a time for disciplinary reasons and confining the girl inside her makeshift bedroom – a walk-in closet in her parents’ master bedroom.
“This is not an easy decision,” retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan commented from the bench, after approximately a dozen of the couple’s friends, including fellow parishioners of an area church, and former coworkers gave the Jessees glowing character references.
Those who addressed Whelan before sentencing expressed disbelief and shock because the Jessees’ criminal convictions are, in their opinion, incongruent with the couple’s well-documented record of community service and with the devotion and love they had shown to and for their four biological children, the extreme special needs youngsters they had adopted and the numerous children they had fostered over the years.
Approximately eight other people were present Wednesday to speak on behalf of the Jessees, but the defense elected not to call them as character witnesses due to length of the proceeding.
The couple’s defense lawyer, Cameron Brown, emphasized that all of the people who spoke and turned out to speak had not been solicited, but, instead, did so on their own volition.
Whelan, however, reminded the packed courtroom that a jury convicted the Jessees of two charges each in October, after deliberating approximately 90 minutes at the conclusion of a three-day-long trial.
The judge opined that the numerous accounts of the Jessees’ good deeds and of the way that they doted over their biological, adopted and foster children is “at odds” with trial testimony given by Maryland State Police detectives and Cecil County Child Advocacy Center caseworkers who handled the criminal investigation.
”A nightmare for them”
Earlier in the hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Shauna Lee reviewed that investigators found evidence that the boy, identified only as “D.J.” in court records, “slept in a pine box” with a door secured by Velcro and plastic zip ties, which the youngster cut with scissors he kept in his “night clothing” to get out each morning.
Lee also reported that investigators documented that there was no lightbulb in the bathroom in which the boy and his sister, identified only as “H.J.” in court records, were detained for hours at a time, that there were “scratches on the walls and on doors,” and that the doorknob had been installed with the lock facing the hallway — not the bathroom.
“This was a nightmare for them (the children),” Lee told the judge, before commenting, “Both Mark and Michele Jessee look good on paper. This is a crime that happened in the home — in secret.”
She also recalled aloud that D.J. testified at trial, “Every day was a punishment.”
Sentencing
Whelan imposed a three-year sentence on both Jessees, suspending all but six months of it, for child neglect. The judge also imposed a consecutive one-year sentence — with all but three months suspended — on both Jessees for their rendering a child in need of state assistance conviction.
The judge’s sentences exceeded state sentencing guidelines, which called for probation. State sentencing guidelines are based on several factors, including the defendant’s criminal record. The Jessees have otherwise unblemished criminal records.
Brown had requested probation for his clients. The defense lawyer also asked the judge to consider home detention for the Jessees if he decided that incarceration were appropriate.
Lee had sought one year of active incarceration for the Jessees, recommending a five-year sentence with four years suspended.
“This is not a run-of-the-mill (child neglect) case. It is seemingly more sinister than that,” Lee told the judge.
After imposing the sentences, Whelan revoked the Jessees’ bonds. Corrections officers took the couple into custody in the courtroom moments after sentencing.
They will serve their nine-month terms in the Cecil County Detention Center.
The judge agreed to make Mark Jessee eligible for the detention center’s work release program, after Brown reported that Mark Jessee is scheduled to start a job with the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday.
Husband was APG law enforcement officer
Mark Jessee had been federal law enforcement officer with the Aberdeen Proving Ground Police Department for 17 years, a period that extended beyond the time that an indictment was filed against him in November 2018 and through the couple’s October trial.
“He was compelled to resign,” Brown told the judge, referring to how his APG Police Department supervisors opted to sever their professional relationship with Mark Jessee, rather than firing him, after he was convicted at trial and that his bosses did so because of their respect for him.
Along those lines, Brown reported, “He (Mark Jessee) was promoted to sergeant after the accusations came to light” in 2018. The defense lawyer noted that Mark Jessee served as president of the FOP at APG.
Brown also told the judge that Mark Jessee is a U.S. National Guard veteran who received a meritorious medal for serving in a “forward area” in Iraq during the war about 12 years ago.
While Mark Jessee worked long hours as a police officer, as well as on extra jobs that he sometimes would take to support the family, Michele Jessee stayed at home to handle domestic chores, Brown said. She cared for their biological, adopted and foster children and home-schooled some of them, he added.
In addition, Brown told the judge that the Cecil County Department of Social Services name the Jessees “Foster Parents of the Year” in 2012 and “Adopted Parents of the Year” in 2013.
Brown reported that Mark and Michele Jessee were vilified on social media after their trial was publicized.
“That’s how my clients have been presented (on social media), as monsters that should be locked away . . . They may as well be the devil incarnate,” Brown remarked in court, urging the judge to not “answer the call of an angry mob” and to, instead, seek “justice not vengeance.”
Whelan later informed Brown that he did not read any of those comments because he doesn’t use social media.
Defense character witnesses paint a different picture
Defense character witnesses told the judge that the Jessees took their children on an array of family outings and that they sometimes brought bags containing essentials, which they gave to homeless people they encountered.
They also reported that the Mark and Michele Jessee were tireless volunteers in church outreach programs and retreats.
In addition, they told the judge that Mark Jessee helped establish a scholarship honoring a police officer who had died and founded a “Fostering Friendships” program that allows at-risk youngsters to interact with law enforcement officers.
Some reported that Mark Jessee’s conversations with them typically were about his children, adopted children and foster children and that his love for them during those interactions was undeniable.
“I’ve met few people that touched my soul (like they do). They’re just good people. They make you better,” said one man who had served with Mark Jessee on the police force.
Expressing shock over the criminal case filed against the Jessees and the subsequent convictions, another character witness accused the state of “overzealous prosecution.”
Brown commented, “I struggle to reconcile these good works with the monsters that have been presented.”
Investigation triggered
The investigation by MSP detectives and CAD caseworkers started after a minister at a church on Frenchtown Road, about a mile south of the Jessee couple’s townhouse in the 400 block of Buttonwoods Road, found D.J. wandering with a flashlight in that area at about midnight on Feb. 22, 2018.
Wearing only socks, athletic pants and a T-shirt, the boy, who has an IQ of 58, was cold after running away from home, according to state testimony.
That clergyman, Michael Walbert, notified authorities and, after hours of investigation, MSP detectives and CAD caseworkers were able to determine where D.J. lived.
MSP Det. Sgts. Steven Juergens and Michael Hahn and CAD agent Christie Clouser and one other caseworker with that agency went to the Jessee couple’s townhouse at approximately 10:30 a.m. the next day and asked Michele Jessee where D. J. was.
Michele Jessee, who told investigators that she had allowed D.J. to sleep late that day, did not realize that the boy was missing until they arrived at her home, according to trial testimony.
(D.J. and his sister were placed in foster care after the incident and that is where they remain. The couple’s other foster and adopted children also were removed from the Jessees’ home and placed in foster care because of this criminal case.)
The boy and his sister told investigators that the Jessees locked D.J. in a box bed monitored by one of the cameras in the house and force-fed him smoothies, even after he vomited, and that those feedings often took place in the bathtub over several hours.
They also told investigators that their adoptive parents locked them in a lightless bathroom for hours for disciplinary reasons.
In addition to conducting interviews, investigators photographed the box bed and other areas inside the residence. Lee presented several of those photos as state evidence at trial, including one showing stuffed animals and other items blocking ventilation holes on the box-bed roof.
The box bed
Charging documents filed against Mark and Michele Jessee indicate that they committed their offenses from Jan. 21, 2018 through Feb. 22, 2018.
At trial, defense testimony indicated that the wooden box enclosing D.J.’s bed was constructed in June or July of 2018 – some seven or eight months before D.J. ran away.
It was built by Mark Jessee and his biological adult son, who testified that they followed blueprints taken from an autism website and made some modifications, including attaching a hinged door to it.
It was built to isolate D.J., whose senses are heightened because of his autism, according to defense testimony, which indicated that the boy would fixate on the Jessee couple’s brain-damaged, 2-year-old foster child in the nearby crib or something else in the room.
As a result, according to Mark Jessee’s testimony, the boy would get up in the middle of the night and would not sleep. He also would distract the younger child and sometimes put small toys in his crib, causing a safety hazard, Mark Jessee testified.
It consisted of two plywood walls, a wooden bottom supporting his mattress and bedding and a roof made out of pegboard for ventilation. At some point, a foam-board door hinged with duct tape and secured with velcro strips was added, giving easy access into and out of the box, according to defense testimony.
At trial, the Jessees denied ever securing the box bed door to contain D.J.
Defense testimony also indicated that there was ample room inside the box bed and that D.J. and the other children called it the “fort bed” because they liked playing inside of it.
D.J. testified, however, that it was uncomfortable inside the box bed, telling jurors, “It was hot, sweaty and I couldn’t breathe in there.” The boy also expressed concern that he would be unable to escape the box bed if there was a fire inside the townhouse.
The household
When D.J. and H.J. were living with the Jessee couple, who had been their foster parents before adopting them, they were among nine people living in that townhouse, according to undisputed trial testimony, which also indicated that the family had three dogs and two cats.
The Jessee couple shared their master bedroom with H.J., who slept in what was described at trial as a 6-foot-by-10-foot walk-in closet, and their 1-year-old foster child, who slept in a crib a few feet away.
D.J. shared a bedroom with the Jessees’ 2-year-old, brain-damaged foster child, who slept in a crib a few feet away from the wooden box in which D.J. slept.
An adopted 5-year-old child had her own bedroom, according to trial testimony. H.J. had been staying in that room, too, but the Jessees moved her to their walk-in closet because the girl — who was prone to temper tantrums — had been bullying the younger child, according to defense testimony.
Two of the Jesse couple’s four biological children, all in their early 20s, lived in the basement. The other two, including one who is a special eduction teacher in Virginia, lived at their own residences. Three of those adult children testified last week as defense witnesses, denying any wrongdoing by their parents.
The Jessees received $4,000 a month in state money to care for their adopted and foster children, translating to $48,000 a year, Lee reported.
Trial testimony indicated that DSS workers came into the Jessee couple’s home routinely to make required inspections, because they were parents in the foster program, and that no red flags were raised until after D.J. ran away.
The feedings
D.J. told investigators that his parents forced him to drink smoothies and shakes designed to make him gain weight and that, aside from breakfast bars, he received only a liquid diet.
Those feedings occurred in the bathtub and occasionally lasted several hours, sometimes until daybreak, because every time he vomited what he drank, he was forced to drink more, according to D.J.
The defense maintained that D.J. had a medical condition that made it hard for him to keep down food and to gain weight and that there were periods when D.J. required feeding tubes.
Because of his scoliosis, D.J. had metal rods in his back, which were scheduled to be lengthened about every three months to accommodate for his growth, the defense contended.
As a result, the Jessees were adamant about making sure the boy consumed the requisite 2,000 calories a day.
Michele Jessee testified that the goal was to feed D.J. at the table with the rest of the family and that, despite his assertions, he was given regular food.
The Jessees turned to the smoothies consisting of yogurt, fruit, spinach, rice milk and similar healthy ingredients and the special shakes designed for weight gain whenever D.J. had trouble holding down regular food.
Michele Jessess testified that, on a “bad day,” D.J. would vomit 10 to 12 times.
There were times when D.J. vomited on the table, sometimes on the food, she told jurors. Following the advice of a social worker, Michele Jessee sometimes fed D.J. in the bathtub “just so the vomit was easier to clean up,” she testified.
Michele Jessee acknowledged telling an investigating social worker that, on a two or three extreme occasions, D.J. remained in the bathtub, drinking his food, until after midnight. Michele Jessee testified that she remained with D.J.
She, however, denied ever making D.J. sleep in the bathtub until morning.
D.J. maintained that he was capable of eating most foods, but, even so, was fed only breakfast bars, smoothies and special nutrition shakes that “tasted disgusting.”
During the trial in October, D.J.’s foster mother testified that D.J. had been eating a variety of foods, including pizza and ice cream, for the past 11 months and that he hadn’t vomited because of them.
The boy continues to eat a wide range of foods without problems, Lee reported during Wednesday’s sentencing.
Confinement
H.J.’s testimony echoed much of what D.J. had told jurors.
“I drank formula. They basically said I was allergic to everything and I couldn’t eat what they were eating,” the girl testified at trial.
H.J. also testified that she and D.J. were locked in the bathroom without lights for hours at a time most every day and that “no other kids” in that townhouse were disciplined in such a manner.
“They’d take out the light bulbs. They turned the doorknob around,” she testified, explaining that the doorknob’s lock faced the hallway, not the bathroom.
The girl specified that D.J. would be locked in the inner part of the bathroom, where the bathtub was located, and that she was confined to the outer powder room area, where the toilet was located.
“Probably for an entire day,” H.J. answered, when asked how long those confinements lasted.
The girl also told jurors that she was confined for hours at a time to the windowless, walk-in closet doubling as her bedroom, once again without access to lighting. There was an alarm on the closet door and a monitoring camera, allowing parents to watch her movements through a phone app, she said.
The Jessees, who denied ever locking up the children in such a manner, testified that they used the monitoring cameras inside the townhouse only for safety reasons.
Michele Jessee testified that isolating D.J. and H.J. in a room occurred infrequently – and only after timeouts and similar methods of discipline had proven to be ineffective.
Michele Jessee estimated that one hour is the longest length of time that she kept D.J. and H.J. in a room.
She told jurors that H.J. had anger management issues and that the girl typically received the isolation punishment while in the throes of an uncontrollable tantrum in which, according to Michele Jessee, H.J. was “a danger to herself and others” because she was kicking walls and throwing objects at people inside the townhouse.
Unsubstantiated charges
At mid-trial, the judge granted a motion for acquittal relating to second-degree child abuse, the most serious charge against the Jessees, after the defense argued that the state had failed to meet its burden of proof.
Along with the guilty verdicts, the jury acquitted Mark Jessee of second-degree assault — a charge that had been filed against him based on D.J. and H.J. telling investigators that he frequently struck them with his hands and objects. (Michele Jessee was not charged with second-degree assault.)
The defense had maintained at trial that prosecutors failed to present medical records and any other evidence to support that charge.
