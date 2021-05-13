County Executive Danielle Hornberger will follow suit with the state and lift capacity and distancing restrictions on indoor and outdoor venues starting Saturday. The move follows Gov. Larry Hogan’s order that indoor and outdoor dining facilities and venues are to resume normal operations on Saturday.
While the state mandate includes the caveat that masks are worn inside until 70% of Maryland adults are vaccinated, people will still be allowed to go out, eat and live with far fewer restrictions. Right now, the vaccination number is 65.4%, just 4.6% shy of that 70% threshold, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
“Cecil County continues to be open to the fullest extent permitted by state and federal directives,” Horberger wrote in a press release Thursday. “The lifting of these capacity and distancing restrictions is excellent news combined with the County’s decreasing positivity rate.”
Cecil County Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg stated that Horberger has not made county restrictions any tighter than what is required by state and federal standards. Hornberger is committed to keeping Cecil County as open as permissible by state and federal restrictions.
Horberger cites the county’s decreasing positivity rate as being beneficial to opening back up. The rate has been going down in recent weeks, though Cecil County’s positivity rate is 4.22%, compared to the state positivity rate of 2.66%, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The announcement comes on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.
“Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” the CDC announced today.
As for now, Saturday marks the beginning of what many believe to be a real return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.