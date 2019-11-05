ELKTON — As the county looks to extend sewer service to Cherry Hill in early 2020, the Department of Public Works wants to address residents questions head on in an information meeting on Nov. 13.
The meeting will be hosted by County DPW Director Scott Flanigan and others from the county finance department. After a presentation about the project, Flanigan will answer questions about the impending switch from CECO Utilities to county sewer service.
Last summer, the county signed a $2.2 million contract with Allan Myers Inc. of Fallston to build a new sewer pump station and a new sewer main near the Manchester Park area.
That would end CECO’s operations in the area — and the 126 properties on it would be county customers.
Under CECO, sewage was treated at a lagoon north of Johnstown Road constructed decades ago. But with higher environmental regulations, CECO owners could not afford the $4 million in improvements on a low customer base.
After five years of negotiations between CECO, the county and the state, the Maryland Department of the Environment issued an emergency grant that allowed the county government to resolve the longstanding issues at the plant.
A short gravity sewage line would be built to connect to a new pump station. From there, the sewage will go through a force main that would line north 213 to discharge to an existing county manhole and flow to the Cherry Hill wastewater treatment plant.
The Cherry Hill plant has a 250,000 gallons a day capacity and flows less than 100,000 gallons a day, so it can easily handle the small bump in usage.
Transition to county sewer service is expected in early 2020. County officials have not determined the exact date, since it depends on the project’s construction.
The informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the auditorium at Cherry Hill Middle School, 2535 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
