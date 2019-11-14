ELKTON — The Maryland State Education Association rallied in Cecil County this week for sweeping — and costly — public education reform across the state, with final recommendations expected by the Kirwan Commission by the end of the month.
Scores of people — most dressed in red to support the teachers — and elected officials turned out to the County Administration Building Tuesday night to hear a panel discussion on what it would mean if state and local governments started investing $3.8 billion in schools every year for the next decade.
For Cecil County, that would be roughly $63 million over the course of 10 years. But Sean Johnson, assistant director of political and legal affairs of MSEA, assured that 78% ($49.1 million) would be state money.
The county would contend with $14 million in increases by 2030, and the local obligation would not kick in until Fiscal Year 2027.
“I know that sounds like a daunting number to the [council members] in the room, I get it,” Johnson said. “But that’s a long path for the county to get ready for what these new recommendations from the Kirwan Commission, but it’s also a real opportunity to prove that these new investments work.”
For the past three years, the “Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education,” also known as the Kirwan Commission, has met to discuss how to reform education for the 21st century. The last time the funding formula was updated was in 2002.
The commission, led by former University System of Maryland chancellor William E. “Brit” Kirwan, revealed sweeping changes last summer. Among the recommendations include: increase teachers’ salaries and licensing requirements; expand pre-kindergarten programs; and provide more special education students and schools with concentrations of poor families; and creating an accountability program to make sure money for education goes where it’s supposed to.
While the state would still bear most of the increase at $2.8 billion at the end of 10 years, local governments combined would expected to pay $1.2 billion more.
The City of Baltimore and Prince George’s County would see the most significant cost increases, at $330 million and $360 million respectively by 2030.
How exactly the recommendations would be funded still remains unanswered, since education is determined by a complicated funding formula. The Kirwan Commission is expected to vote on final recommendations this month, because the commission is set to go out of business by Nov. 30.
Cecil County officials have been preoccupied with what the Kirwan Commission recommendations spell for the future county spending plans, and many council members attended the rally on Monday night. Before the council passed the Fiscal Year 2020 budget, it was expecting $3.9 million from a state bill that was intended to be a downpayment for the forthcoming improvements.
But the message from the forum was to reframe the path moving forward as necessary reform for a long-overdue system for the future of the county’s children.
Michelle Weaverling, a panelist and a parent of Cecil County Public School students, said the outdated formula shows that “our children are not our top priority.”
She hoped to see increased funding for special programs, as her daughter saw a friend drop out of a cherished music lesson because her parents could not afford the cost to rent the viola.
“It’s an additional $37… it’s mind-boggling that there aren’t resources available for students in that situation,” Weaverling said.
Josie Perry, a Rising Sun High School teacher and Cecil County’s teacher of the year, said that her job does not get easier with time, because she is asked to do more with less.
Speaking to the trauma that CCPS students face, Perry said that RSHS counselors have a caseload of 350 students.
“Our kids are coming to us with great needs that we simply cannot meet because we don’t have the resources and our counselors do their very best,” she said.
“We do build relationships with these kids, but ultimately they will need mental health services that we can’t provide.”
Jamar Tolbert, who recently graduated from North East High School and the Cecil County School of Technology, worried about the lack of one-on-one interaction students have with teachers.
CCPS Superintentent Jeff Lawson pointed out the inequity in the state’s funding model now, since it heavily depends on the county’s wealth per pupil attending school. As the county’s tax base has grown with significant projects, the state’s contribution slides down.
Many wanted to head off any criticism about the proposed $60,000 starting salary under the Kirwan Commission recommendations. Lawson argued that if Maryland schools did not pay their staff a competent wage, then the schools would not get staff.
“People have options,” he said. “I want people in Newark (Del.) or Aberdeen to say Cecil County is the place where they have to come … So what we’re looking to do is build an effective, efficient competitive workforce, especially with teachers.”
As a parent, Weaverling wanted to see the best and the brightest in the county to teach her children.
Perry, who has taught for 21 years, pointed out that many educators in the room did not become teachers for the money but for the passion. She added that at some point, it wasn’t about the money.
“The reality is that if teachers do not have the support once they’re in the classroom, then they’re not going to stick around for $60,000,” Perry said.
“It might get more people in but working on reducing our class sizes and providing more support for our new teachers is going to make the biggest difference.”
