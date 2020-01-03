ELKTON — Cecil County’s general fund is up $2.8 million, largely in thanks to an overly-cautious budget and unexpected revenue from the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to a fiscal report.
The first quarter projections report was shown to the county council in December, and reflects the county’s finances between July and October of 2019. County Executive Alan McCarthy continued his strategy of having the county “pay within its means” when it came to FY 2020, using no fund balance and leaving taxes where he raised them years ago.
The FY 2020 budget was planned around much uncertainty, as it was still unknown how the sweeping tax reform would affect it. And a continued drop in revenue in FY 2019 contributed to the uncertainty, as well.
That cautious planning led to $1.2 million in extra income tax for the first quarter.
“When folks took advantage of those tax cuts and took that standard deduction, they couldn’t make that work on their state tax return, so most folks owed more, which meant local government got more,” said Cecil County Budget Manager Rebecca Anderson.
That level of excess income tax is a sign for an unpredictable tax year for the county and the state. The Maryland Comptroller’s Office has revised its projections twice at this point.
Expenditures in the county are also down more than $1 million compared to what has already been budgeted, as no major or unpredicted events have caused an impact.
Compared to this point in time in FY 2019, the county can boast $6.57 million more in revenue dollars, which can be attributed in large part to sizeable businesses’ property tax receipts, real property tax receipts and public utilities payments.
While these projections are positive, other changes are likely on the horizon. The landfill continues to operate smoothly, with a $244,670 increase in revenues and $228,861 decrease in expenditures, but Anderson noted that the recycling market continues to change. The county is working on a plan to minimize the cost to transport and dispose of recyclables.
After McCarthy raised sewer fees, the wastewater fund has an operating gain of $473,005 in the first quarter. Anderson cautioned last month that the county already subsidized the fund previously. With pipe in the ground depreciating with time, the wastewater fund needs to be watched carefully, she said.
The full report on the first quarter budget projections can be found at: www.ccgov.org/home/showdocument?id=35804
