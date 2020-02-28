ELKTON — On Monday, the Local Development Council met in regards to the 2021-2023 Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) funds plan for both the county and town of Perryville. The town of Perryville and the county have a 35/65 split between these funds.
The revenue sharing agreement disperses Local Impact Grant funding between county and town. The agreement is up for discussion in five years.
Cecil County expects to disperse its funds into four main categories: public safety, infrastructure, economic/community development and Local Impact Grants. Total costs in 2021 are $3,065,000; in 2022, $3,478,333; and in 2023, $2,950,333.
Public Safety: Early intervention and recovery support
Within its public safety funding, the county will use Local Impact Grants to fund an Early Intervention Initiative, services within the Cecil County Detention Center, as well as expand outreach efforts in the community.
The Early Intervention Initiative, which will receive $65,000 per year, is conducted alongside the Cecil County Public Schools. It uses an evidenced-based, pre-clinical program, which focuses on school-age first-time offenders. It takes place over several weeks, providing alternative methods of coping in situations that may lead to substance abuse.
The second line item under public safety, calling for treatment, recovery and re-entry services in the detention center, will be funded at $75,000 per year. The funding will support three positions — two addictions counselors and a peer recovery advocate — within the detention center.
Expansion efforts, which will be funded $50,000 per year, will support the current efforts by peer recovery advocates. These persons are in “long-term, stable recovery,” according to Becky Anderson, the county’s budget manger, “who serve as positive examples of recovery.”
These people also conduct community service through the Outreach to Survivors of Overdose program, play off services provided at the county level, as well as bring services to “high-risk” communities in the county, according to the report.
Infrastructure: I-95 and broadband
The I-95 interchange at Belvidere is a project that will begin to see funding in 2022 in the amount of $33,333 per year. It will see the construction of a new interchange at Belvidere Road feeding into the highway in order to continue economic growth for businesses along that road and Route 40. The Maryland Transportation Authority, Stewart & Tate are also stakeholders in the expansion. The VLT funds represent the county’s portion for funding the project.
Broadband infrastructure will also receive funding in the 2021-2023 VLT funds, which helps the county provide the required 50 percent match in order to take advantage of the governor’s Broadband Expansion Funding program.
The money will vary from year-to-year, with 2021 seeing $200,000 in funds; 2022 seeing $180,000; and a $152,000 allocation for 2023.
Following Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy’s push to bring new business to Cecil County, the VLT fund will help support growth by paying $1 million annually toward wastewater debt service associated with the new construction on sewer lines along Route 40.
“As the infrastructure is added, the customer base will grow over time to allow the Wastewater fund to earn the necessary revenue to pay the debt in the future,” Anderson wrote in her report.
Economic development: Great Wolf Lodge and more
Starting in 2022, the county will disperse $325,000 toward the Great Wolf Lodge Incentive. This is a part of the package that the county offered the Great Wolf Resorts. The funds will help with the construction of the 500-room resort that will sit adjacent to the Hollywood Casino in Perryville. The project is expected to bring in more than 600 jobs and 500,000 tourists.
The Small Business Incentive program will continue to receive funds in order to encourage job creation and business development. Its Workforce Training Partnership helps county businesses to expand or improve its competitiveness. Funds under this umbrella will also be used for the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill. This program will receive $400,000 annually.
Also within economic development, the Homeless Initiative will receive $150,000 per year for prevention outreach, services and programming. Funds will be awarded to homeless prevention providers within the county based on “predetermined parameters to include sheltering services, coordinated entry, street outreach and rapid rehousing,” according the the report.
Finally, under economic development, the Cecil County School of Technology will be able to roll out its final program in 2022 with $500,000. Manufacturing is set to come to the county that year with the help of Northrop Grumman and W.L. Gore.
Other items the county plans to fund with VLT monies includes a new soccer field for Cecil College in a one-time $200,000 award; $325,000 toward agricultural land preservation in 2022; in 2021, the county will acquire topographic data for $200,000; and Community Local Impact Grants will be funded each year in the amount of $400,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.