ELKTON — The county is once again heading to the bond market this fall, looking to borrow millions to pay for significant capital projects in the long term.
The bill presented to the Cecil County Council on Tuesday morning would authorize the county to borrow $47 million in bonds. This is a routine measure for the county government to sign off on bond borrowing for items already budgeted, according to Al Wein, county director of administration.
“This issuance will fund all [Fiscal Year 2019] and FY 2020 capital improvement projects that were approved by the council,” Wein said.
The capital improvement program is funded through bonds, which are paid off over time. Cecil County’s capital improvement program for FY 2020, which was passed in June, budgeted $45 million in capital projects.
Notably, the FY 2020 CIP includes the replacement Chesapeake City Elementary School, continued funding for the North East Branch Library, replacing the Mechanics Valley Road over CSX railroad line, the third phase of Calvert Regional Park’s expansion, and the Elkton West sewer expansion, among others.
Cecil County’s operating budget in FY 2020 budgets $18.2 million for debt service. That shows 7.5% of the budget, still on target with the last time the council passed a bond bill in 2017. It also adheres to the county’s self-imposed rule of limiting the debt service to no more than 10% of the operating budget
The county’s debt service has ranged as high as 9% or as low as 5% in the past.
Cecil County has AA+ bond rating from Standard and Poor’s Global (S&P) and Aa2 from Moody’s Investor Services, indicating that the county generally pays off its bonds on time and companies are willing to back it.
The county’s next rating review is in October, where County Executive Alan McCarthy, Wein, county Economic Development Director Chris Moyer, county Finance Director Lisa Saxton and Budget Manager Rebecca Anderson will meet with rating representatives.
The best bond ratings are AAA, one step above the county’s current rating at S&P and two steps at Moody’s.
McCarthy has striven to increase the county’s bond rating by implementing new fiscal policies in the last year, like bolstering emergency funds and raising sewer rates to end the subsidizing of the sewer fund. Both practices appeal to bond agencies, so it remains to be seen how this will impact the county’s rating.
The bond bill raised little discussion among the council Tuesday, but to conservative watchdog group Cecil County Campaign for Liberty (C4L) it shows another sign of what they call “the tax-and-spend agenda” among county officials.
“Guess who is going to be held responsible for repayment with interest? Of course, it’s you, the taxpayer,” reads a C4L social media post. “How comfortable are you knowing that local politicians can basically slap down a credit card and send the bill to you?”
The bill, which is passed every other year as a part of standard county governing procedures, is due for a public hearing on Aug. 20 before final consideration on Sept. 3.
