The Cecil County Mental Health Core Service Agency has announced that their Advisory Council will hold a meeting Monday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cecil County Health Department Auditorium at 401 Bow Street in Elkton.
The Mental Health Core Service Agency Advisory Council guides the Core Service Agency in planning, oversight, and implementation of public mental health system services available to Cecil County residents.
This meeting is open to the public. Access is provided for people with disabilities. Interpreting services are available with advance notice.
The two major agenda items are presentations by Affiliated Santé Group on the State Opioid Response (SOR), and Building Healthy Military Communities/Joint Service Support by Stacy Lambert. There will also be program updates and a director's report.
For more information, please contact Shelly Gulledge, Cecil County Health Department, Division of Special Populations Services, at 410-996-5112 or shelly.gulledge@maryland.gov. The next meeting will be help Jan. 27 at same time.
