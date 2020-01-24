ELKTON — Inch by inch, Cecil County officials are advancing sewer expansion along U.S. Route 40, with the next phase targeted to complete the gap between two lines that will be the culmination of the past two years of work.
Cecil County Department of Public Works is soliciting bids to extend sewer along the highway to serve properties between Marley Road and Euphrata Avenue ideally by fall 2020. In all, this phase should serve 39 properties and fills the gap between two sewer extensions that serve the Marley Road and Mill Run areas.
Specifically, this bid is looking for contractors to build a low-pressure main on the mile stretch between Marley Road and Euphrata Avenue on the north side of Route 40. The northern side is already rolled into the Mill Run project, which includes a force main that runs from the pump station there to Marley Road sewer.
"We've essentially broken this phase up into two projects, and it's not something we normally would do but it does save some money and the inconvenience of the public with construction in front of some of their properties," said Craig Marker, the county project manager for the sewer expansion. "This way we won't have to excavate the road twice."
County officials expect to save about $300,000 by handling the south side Route 40 in this phase.
Back in December 2017, County Director of Public Works Scott Flanigan said that his department would defer the mile-long gap in sewer service between Marley Road and Mill Run because of a steep hill that separates the two. Previous phases relied on gravity lines or a pressurized force main to expand service.
Because a steep hill lies between Maryland Portable Concrete and B & H Auto Parts necessitates a force main, it would be too costly to roll that area in the first two phases of the sewer expansion at the time.
In Fiscal Year 2020, County Executive Alan McCarthy set aside $9 million in the Capital Improvement Plan and another $3.5 million in FY 2021. But the hope is that money could cover another sewer expansion, this time expanding east from the Mill Run project to the Carroll Fuel Mart.
The CIP targets that combined $12.5 million for both phases, but county DPW has not yet solicited bids to expand out to Carroll Fuel Mart.
McCarthy has his eyes set on expanding sewer along the county’s growth area known as “Elkton West.” That area goes as far north in sections as Route 273, as far south as Route 7 and as far west as Union Church Road. Elkton West was envisioned in 2012 and have it done by 2032.
Under the McCarthy administration, the hope is to hit that deadline and draw in another 90 properties in doing so. Top priority is to expand service along Route 40, with an eventual goal to hit Triumph Industrial Park.
The entire Elkton West is projected to cost $41.5 million over the course of the next five years.
In the meantime, only two commercial account has tapped into the sewer expansion established around Marley Road after it wrapped up in April 2019: B&H Auto Parts and Area Engineering. There have been no other requests since, according to Development Plans Review Chief Kordell Wilen.
The Mill Run project is running slightly behind schedule but should "substantially complete" by the end of March 2020. Final competition is anticipated in May 2020.
