ELKTON — Lauren Levy and Henry Taylor of the Cecil County Health Department told the Cecil County Council on Tuesday that threat of coronavirus is low to the general public, even though “things are changing rapidly” worldwide.
Deputy Health Officer Taylor added that the “-demic” causing issue is that of information. The Coronavirus, having more than 92,312 cases and more than 3,000 deaths, is not considered a pandemic by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering real-time map.
(These numbers are changing rapidly and may be outdated at the time of publication.)
The general public health risk is low, though the potential public health threat is high in the United States. As of publication time, state health officials said there are seven patients waiting for test results.
The county health department released the WASH UP prevention measure: Wash hands thoroughly for 30 seconds; Avoid contact with sick people; Sanitize frequently touched surfaces; stay Home if you’re sick; Use tissue/elbow to cover cough and sneezing; Put your hands down and away from eyes, nose and mouth.
For more information on the virus and preparedness methods, visit the county health department’s website, the Centers for Disease Control, or the World Health Organization websites to avoid misinformation.
Official guidelines for your home
For avoiding the spread of viruses — specifically COVID-19 also called coronavirus — in your home, the Centers for Disease Control advocate for creating a plan.
”Talk with the people who need to be included in your plan,” the CDC says on their website. “Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications. [...] Get to know your neighbors. Talk with your neighbors about emergency planning. If your neighborhood has a website or social media page, consider joining it to maintain access to neighbors, information, and resources.”
They also said: “Identify aid organizations in your community. Create a list of local organizations that you and your household can contact in the event you need access to information, health care services, support, and resources. Consider including organizations that provide mental health or counseling services, food, and other supplies. Create an emergency contact list. Ensure your household has a current list of emergency contacts for family, friends, neighbors, carpool drivers, health care providers, teachers, employers, the local public health department, and other community resources.”
The Cecil Whig will report further on coronavirus if and when it becomes more germane to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.