ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Waterway Improvement fund, administered through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, has awarded $940,000 to Cecil County to dredge the Elk River at Elk River Park.
Clyde Van Dyke, director of the Cecil County Department of Parks and Recreation, said the project has just gone out to bid. The deadline to apply is July 31 at 1 p.m.
but it is something the county does every six to eight years to keep that channel open for navigation. Sediment buildups from storm surges prevent boats from using from the public boat ramp.
Van Dyke said the work would be performed between October and February.
The grant was part of $13.5 million awarded statewide.
The boat ramp, which was also paid for through federal and state grants, opened in 2009. The last time it was dredged was in 2011.
Elk River Park was granted $55,000 last year through the DNR’s Waterway Improvement Fund for engineering costs of the project, for the first step in a future dredging project.
“It’s important to keep that area clear because it’s very popular for vessels, waterfowl hunters and kayakers — and the boat ramp is very popular,” Van Dyke said last year.
