ELKTON — County Executive Alan McCarthy revealed Wednesday that moving the Cecil County State’s Attorney Office into a new building is one of his priorities in the Fiscal Year 2021 capital improvement program.
McCarthy announced that the county was entering into an option contract to buy the former Cecil Bank on 114 North Street, pending an evaluation of the building and the council passing the $1.5 million included in the FY 2021 CIP for the move. If all goes according to plan, the SAO could start moving into its new office in fall 2020.
“This has been high on my priority list for at least three years. I think this building fulfills our needs, as it has three floors and a dry basement, lots of parking, and we simply have to do it,” McCarthy told the Whig. “We need room in our courthouse, and something has to change.”
For years, the SAO has operated out of the Cecil County Courthouse on Main Street. But as the SAO office has grown to 28 employees, space has become extremely limited. The crunch has gotten more intense since State’s Attorney James Dellmyer continued the transition of part-time prosecutor to full-time prosecutors established under his predecessor, Amanda Bessicks.
“Our time in the Circuit Court has been good, but we have outgrown this space… With the growth of this office, the space is too small. We have staff who are located in hallways because we have run out of room,” Dellmyer said in a press statement.
At the same time, the McCarthy administration has been considering how to move forward with renovating one of the Cecil County Circuit Courtrooms, due to its tight quarters. Without moving the SAO office, a new courtroom would not be feasible, according to county officials.
McCarthy allocated $750,000 to renovate the courtroom in the FY 2020 CIP and the council is scheduled to vote on a bill to allocate another $250,000 from the county’s surplus to continue funding it. Meanwhile, the relocation of the SAO has not been funded in the FY 2020 CIP.
“Now because we have the money to do it and we’re getting a very good deal for the building,” McCarthy said. “It’s well below the market value, and it’s in excellent condition.”
The former Cecil Bank building is roughly 11,000 square feet in floorspace on a parcel that’s 8,660 square feet in size. With this building, there will be room to host training for prosecutors and law enforcement, coordinate with various law enforcement agencies and host crime victims and witnesses.
The county has started the 120-day due diligence period under the option of the contract and plans on going to settlement by the end of the year.
