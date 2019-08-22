ELKTON — The Cecil County Parks and Recreation Department is looking at instituting a heat policy after most of a girls’ lacrosse tournament that attracted hundreds of athletes to Calvert Regional Park had to be relocated from the turf fields to grass during the July heatwave.
County Parks and Recreation Department Director Clyde Van Dyke said on Tuesday that he would recommend a policy that would automatically require events booked for turf fields to switch to grass fields once the turf field surface temperature reaches a certain degree.
What that degree would be has yet to be determined, as Van Dyke and his department are researching the turf field surface temperature policies of other counties.
“With these organizations that we’re bringing in, they don’t have a policy in place. For us, it’s about the safety,” Van Dyke told the Board of Parks of Recreation on Tuesday night.
The county started considering a surface temperature policy for the turf fields after the third heatwave in Maryland simmered Cecil County during the third week of July. That weekend, Van Dyke and his staff welcomed the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association Capital Cup, a four-day tournament that welcomed 220 athletes and some coaches from Division I schools.
The National Weather Service reported a heat index of up to 112 degrees, with temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity. But Van Dyke said that at some points, the temperature was at 98 degrees — and the turf fields clocked in at 147 degrees, using a handheld infrared thermometer.
“We also shot the parking lots, and those were 127 degrees,” Van Dyke said.
In the past, county officials touted the benefits of all-weather utility, little recovery time and maintenance of turf fields and subsequently moved forward with upgrading the five high schools to turf as well.
Synthetic turf, which is filled with crumb rubber, absorbs and retains heat when it is exposed to direct sunlight, according to the Synthetic Turf Council, a nonprofit trade association serving the turf industry.
To reduce risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, sports facilities and organizers can arrange events at cooler parts of the day, such as early morning and evening or even at night, if the facility has lights, the association recommended.
Cecil County Parks and Recreation does not have a heat policy for the turf fields, but it does have a policy for lightning for all its facilities. If lightning is in the area, all games will be delayed by 30 minutes. Activities will resume 30 minutes after the last flash occurs.
Van Dyke plans on presenting the Board of Parks and Recreations a recommendation for a heat policy for the turf fields at the next meeting on Sept. 17.
If approved by the board, the heat policy will go into effect in January 2020 for the turf fields at Calvert Regional Park. All tournaments scheduled next year will also be subject to it.
The policy would need to be discussed with Cecil County Public School officials, but the hope is that it would also apply to turf fields at the high schools as well.
