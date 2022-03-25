ELKTON — On March 15, County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced the re-establishment of the Cecil County Commission for Women, reviving an advisory board that has been defunct since 2011.
Hornberger nominated five candidates to the board: Tammy Perkins, Sheila Murphy, Kathleen Kennedy, Casie Goins and Annette Brown.
“I am extremely pleased to reestablish the commission and I would like to thank the appointees for their willingness to serve,” Hornberger said. “Commissions play an important role in providing feedback and direction to county leadership and I fully support providing additional venues for Cecil County women to engage and thrive in Cecil County.”
The Commission’s goals are to assist women in the community through conducting research and advocacy on legislation along with educational programs for the public. Perkins said the commission will also serve as a clearinghouse for information that might be useful for residents.
“The mission of the commission is to create a stronger community by advocating, initiating, and championing programs and legislation to benefit all women, to celebrate their accomplishments and to promote a positive image of women,” Perkins said.
The state of Maryland and 14 other counties in the state currently have similar advisory boards. The Cecil County commission for Women was first formed in 1998. Perkins said the County Executive is seeking to identify women from a diverse range of ages, ethnicities, vocational and social backgrounds to serve on the commission.
“There were a lot of companies that would not promote women, because they were women,” Joyce Bowlsby, an early member of the commission in the late 90’s, said.
Bowlsby said the commission has historically focused on enhancing economic opportunities for women, providing classes on how to write a resume and focusing on how to help women break through the glass ceiling.
“I’m sure there are enough women in this county who have not been exposed to those kinds of opportunities, so the commission will probably be good for many women,” Bowlsby said.
