The ordinance, which restricted noise levels between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. with corresponding fines for violations, was passed by Council on Oct. 5 and presented to Hornberger on Oct. 6.
Per the Cecil County Charter, the county executive has ten business days to veto, approve or take no action. The veto was submitted to the County Council on Oct. 20, in line with the charter’s requirement.
In Hornberger’s statement released to Council, she illustrates multiple ways in which she believes the legislation is flawed.
Hornberger takes issue with the 10 p.m. start time, the fact that noise heard from 50 feet away can incur a violation, that it exempts non vocal noise, that it is seemingly duplicative of the Maryland state noise ordinance and that the sheriff does not need this legislation as he already has the necessary tools to stop excessive noise.
While she calls the bill flawed, Hornberger also recognizes the fact that the legislation is “well intended and seeks to solve a problem in Cecil County of unwarranted noise.”
The legislation, which was passed unanimously by Council, would have imposed $50, $100 and $300 fines for the first, second and third violations, respectively.
In closing, Hornberger wrote in her veto statement that she understands this is an issue for many residents.
“I am sympathetic to residents on the receiving end of excessive noise and encourage them to report excessive noise emanating from an establishment holding a liquor license to the Cecil County Liquor Board, excessive noise emanating from a neighbor to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and excessive noise emanating from a source within a municipality to the municipal government or the municipal police department,” Hornberger wrote in her statement.
Going forward, per the county charter, the veto statement must be read to Council at the next meeting by the presiding officer.
“Pursuant to the Charter, not later than the next legislative meeting immediately following the receipt of any vetoed legislation, the Council may override the veto by the affirmative vote of at least four Council members,” the Cecil County Charter states.
The next County Council legislative session will be on Nov. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the County Administration Building.
