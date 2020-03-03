CECIL COUNTY — Republican candidates for Cecil County Executive, including incumbent Alan McCarthy, Danielle Hornberger, Ewing McDowell and Bill Coutz stood on stage Feb. 27 to make their case to the voting public at Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil County Chamber of Commerce’s primary election forum.
Representing four of the five candidates vying for the county’s top seat, the group was asked a series of questions regarding public safety, the county’s compressive plan and the growth corridor.
A Maryland Matters poll last month had McCarthy leading Hornberger by 6 percent for the race, with the incumbent polling at 26.2 percent, Hornberger at 20.4 percent, Coutz at 5.7 percent and Ewing at 5.3 percent. The largest percent of the 300 likely voters surveyed — 41 percent — said they were undecided.
With almost two months left until the April 28 primary, the race is up for grabs.
Every candidate made the case for their dedication to the county.
“[Growing up in Cecil County has] provided me a connection with the Cecil county citizens, connection that has driven a lifelong dedication to stay in the county,” Coutz, a county councilor, said.
”Listen intently to those people, and they have asked me to run for this office and bring the government back to all the people not the fortunate few.”
Hornberger, who is a community liaison for U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-1, claimed she too, in part, was mobilized by this sentiment.
“Over the last four years property taxes are up, income taxes are up and county spending has skyrocketed. At some point we have to say enough is enough,” Hornberger said.
Going on the offensive, she spoke about the current administration.
”Our county leader should be doing everything in their power to make Cecil County more affordable for families and make Cecil County government work better for the residents,” she said at the forum.
”Instead we have seen our county executive propose countless tax increases and treat taxpayers like ATMs, that’s not what I am about.”
McCarthy said that he is seeking re-election as he sees the potential for growth and prosperity in the county to be “limitless.”
“I have embedded a vision that we can and must be better tomorrow than we are today,” he said.
“Our efforts are far from being complete, and I asking for another four years.”
Looking to the future, Coutz was asked at the forum to assess the 10-year old county compressive plan.
“Every county has the opportunity and probably the need to change,” Coutz said.
Pointing out strong agricultural and industrial areas, he said “as we develop — as we grow — change is part of that process. We need to control that change responsibly. We need to grow responsibly.”
Coutz believes the growth corridor on I-95 attracts business on its own, and that Cecil County has “the qualities they are looking for.”
“We don’t need to increase the tax incentives that we are giving to these businesses just to make sure that they will come here,” Coutz said.
McCarthy was questioned about areas that may be less than aesthetic along Route 40. To that, the incumbent said that bringing infrastructure to this area will spark growth. He urged that the expansion of water, sewer and natural gas to these properties.
Once complete, he said, “I believe that these areas will increase in value. People will take pride in that area.”
Near the end of the forum, the candidates were asked to rate their top priority from a given list of: Public safety, education, poverty, healthy lifestyle for residents, infrastructure and economic development.
Most listed public safety, education, economic development, infrastructure, poverty and active/healthy lifestyle — in that order.
According to McDowell, the top three are education, safety and infrastructure, and he said they are the “reason county government exists.”
McDowell is running to bring a new vision to Cecil County, he told the audience. He hopes to continue the county’s strong support of the public school system, though increasing attention to the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) jobs.
