ELKTON — Days after a decisive election victory, County Executive-elect Danielle Hornberger released a 10-point pledge to Cecil County residents outlining the values and priorities that she hopes will guide her tenure in office.
“We live at a time when the words ‘trusted government’ is an oxymoron, and more people hate politicians than appreciate their public service,” the statement’s opening lines read. “I want to serve you with honor and enable you to be assured that I can be trusted.”
In a conversation with The Whig, Hornberger explained that she waited until after the election to release the pledge so that it isn’t seen as a ploy to net more votes. Rather, she hopes her constituents will ‘hold her feet to the fire’ as she moves into governing.
In that vein, the very first pledge is for accountability and transparency.
“Cecil County government will be accountable and provide high levels of transparency as we transition to a citizen-focused and more engaged style of governing,” her pledge reads.
While Hornberger declined to give an on-the-record interview about the specifics of the plan, she explained that she took inspiration from Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America, which outlined the Republican Party’s legislative agenda ahead of the 1994 elections.
Following accountability and transparency, the pledge outlines the following priorities — accessibility and leadership; economy and jobs; taxes; public safety; vulnerable populations; education; veterans; citizens’ rights and constitutional rights; and neighborhoods and communities.
Many of the points align with platforms and policies that Hornberger campaigned on. She pledges to scrutinize current tax streams to lower taxes for citizens and small business owners. She promises to collaborate with local law enforcement to address crime, opioid addiction and other public safety issues.
On education, she promises to conduct ‘a thorough review to understand the educational needs of our students’ while searching for creative solutions, new funding streams and experienced educators to bolster the county’s school rankings.
She hopes to center the needs of individual Cecil County citizens.
“We will put people above politics, particularly partisan politics,” the pledge reads beneath ‘citizens’ rights and constitutional rights,’ going on under ‘neighborhoods and communities’ to add, “We will be addressing their needs and interests to advance and grow while maintaining the traditional and rural character of our county.”
Elsewhere in the pledge, she commits to meeting the needs of seniors, people with disabilities, minorities and other vulnerable and emerging populations, pledging to expand the resources available to them. She also spotlights veterans, writing that no one is more deserving of having their needs met than those who put their lives on the line for our country.
Hornberger explained that the pledge took shape from meetings with local business owners, community leaders and everyday citizens who she heard from throughout the campaign.
While transitioning into the role already has her busy, Hornberger said she wants to make sure she doesn’t lose sight of the people and promises which delivered her a win. She explained that rather than a detailed legislative agenda, the pledge is a personal document laying the groundwork for the type of county executive she hopes to be.
“I look forward to serving you with the highest standards, best practices and bold and innovative solutions that will take our county forward,” she writes in the pledge’s introduction.
