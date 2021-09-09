CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger declared a local state of emergency last Friday in response to the damage and flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ida remnants.
According to a press release sent out Sep. 3, this state of emergency will allow the county to provide additional flexibility they do not normally have with cleaning up debris, helping displaced people and ensuring the county’s facilities and roadways are safe and passable.
Last Wednesday and Thursday, Sep. 1 and 2, the county saw a large amount of rain, high flooding in multiple towns and flooded roadways due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida. This led to substantial flooding in downtown Elkton as well as flooding in multiple homes and roadways across the county.
Cecil County Government Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg said the state of emergency, while the worst of the flooding is over, allows the county executive greater leeway in dealing out funds to help repair streets as well as to continue helping those affected by the flooding.
“The declaration of emergency provides the county executive the authority to suspend any county rules or regulations required to expedite the response and recovery services or impose additional rules or regulations to maintain order,” Alkinburg said via email. “As the main emergency has passed, we do not foresee that such action would be required, but the declaration is required to be considered for any disaster assistance.”
The Rising Sun area was hit hardest as far as home evacuations are concerned. Many people were evacuated and some still do not have stable housing conditions.
“There were at least 14 families (about 46 people) who have been displaced from their homes. Most were from the Rising Sun area,” Alkinburg said. “(The Department of Emergency Services) and local fire companies assisted in their evacuation. DES has been coordinating temporary shelter for these individuals with the Department of Social Services, Department of Community Services, Cecil County Health Department, Cecil County Public Schools, Meetings Ground, Inc., the Red Cross, and multiple churches.”
Emergency responders arrived at a trailer park near Rising Sun Wednesday night to evacuate some 70 residents whose homes were flooding. Displaced residents were given assistance by the Department of Emergency Services, with some going to a hotel while others were able to stay with friends and family.
“They are also assisting these families to make arrangements for alternate housing,” Alkinburg said. “The county executive (Danielle Hornberger), Administrator Dan Schneckenburger, and Delegate Kevin Hornberger visited the mobile home park in Rising Sun on Monday to view damages and speak with residents and the owner.”
On Thursday, Sep. 9, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency requested funding on behalf of Anne Arundel and Cecil Counties as well as the City of Annapolis.
“The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), on behalf of Anne Arundel County, Cecil County, and the City of Annapolis, has formally requested a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) from FEMA, to begin early next week,” the release dated Sep. 9 states. “Tropical Depression Ida brought tornados, high wind, and flash flooding to the state on September 1, 2021 and caused substantial damage in the State.”
While the county Department of Emergency Services continues to help people displaced by flooding, Alkinburg said, other county departments are working to help as well.
“The Department of Community Services has been working with community partners to coordinate shelter, food, and supplies for those individuals and families who have been impacted by the storm,” Alkinburg said. “The Department of Public Works has been working diligently to repair damaged roads and bridges, as well as cleaning up debris.”
Alkinburg said that the local state of emergency will not end until “the damages are fully assessed and the displaced families have stable housing.”
