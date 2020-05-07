County ethics meeting possibly in violation of Open Meetings Act

ELKTON — The Cecil County Ethics Commission held a closed session to discuss a complaint on Wednesday afternoon — and the state is now looking into the legality of this meeting.
The Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board has required the Ethics Commission to respond to allegations that it did not follow the public notice procedure under the Open Meetings Act.
The state request came within 20 minutes of the meeting in question. According to sources, the meeting was allowed to continue. The Commission has 30 days to respond to the Compliance Board.
The Act states that public notice of a meeting is “Required — Before meeting in a closed or open session, a public body shall give reasonable advance notice of the session.”
However, the specifics of the closed session do not need to be disclosed, so long as the Commission cite at least one exception listed in the law.
The county online calendar for the county also shows no meeting times for the Ethics Commission in the month of April or May. The Cecil County Administration Building had no agenda posted on site nor online leading up to the meeting. The latest Ethics Commission agenda posted online is from Feb. 12 and the latest notice of a Special Session Closed Meeting was rescheduled for March 12.
When asked for more information, the Commission’s public records holder did not respond by press time.
Ethics Commission subject to OMA
According to one former member of the Ethics Commission, the commission is a public body that must follow the rules of the Open Meetings Act — even if they plan to go into closed session.
“What they would have to do is have an open meeting and call for a closed meeting under the specific parameters that you’re allowed,” the person explained.
Meetings must also be open and then closed, even if one closed session is a continuation from another.
Some parameters include personnel; the acquisition of property for public purpose; consultation with counsel for legal advice; to discuss public security, etc.
These parameters are meant to protect those who are involved — including the reputations of both the complainant and the respondent — and the public.
When asked for the required written statement for closing a meeting, per the Open Meetings Act, the Cecil Whig heard no response from the Commission’s public record keeper and was told to file a PIA with the county. Maryland code allows for a 30-day response period for PIAs.
This is a developing story. Please keep reading your local newspaper for more government watchdog work, in print and online at www.cecilwhig.com.
