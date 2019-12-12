ELKTON — The county ended the fiscal year with a $7.5 million surplus and County Executive Alan McCarthy is looking to spend most of it on capital projects in the upcoming weeks.
The comprehensive annual financial report revealed this week that in Fiscal Year 2019, the county had windfalls when it came to income, personal property and recordation tax and overestimated staff attrition. The McCarthy administration projected modest economic growth in the FY 2019 budget, but exactly how much was unknown until the tax bills came due.
“We don’t know what businesses will be coming and their financial transactions in terms of the land they’re going to use,” Lisa Saxton, Cecil County's director of finance told the county council Tuesday.
“I will say we budget conservatively. I'd much rather be standing in front of you now to say that we have additional revenue than under.”
McCarthy will propose spending $6.35 million of the surplus in a series of budget amendments beginning next week.
Included in these projects are $3 million for road repairs, which he hopes will help the county catch up on the funds lost when the Maryland Highway User Revenue was slashed ten years ago.
He will propose that $2.4 million be used as a one time payment for various capital improvement projects. Specific projects include the replacement culvert at Belvidere Road and renovating a county courtroom. But the bulk of it, officials said, would go toward paying capital projects without requiring the county to borrow money.
Finally, McCarthy will also propose that the county provide funding for two fire engines at Singerly Fire Company and Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company and two ambulances for the North East Fire Company and Water Witch Fire Company.
Volunteer fire companies request partial funding from the county to replace vehicles and otherwise seek out the means to pay for the rest. In the last two budget cycles, some of these requests were cut.
McCarthy credited the surplus to finance policy he set, which included a measure to forego utilizing the unassigned fund balance to balance the budget for the first time in 20 years. McCarthy instead raised property and income taxes in FY 2018, but has not raised them since.
“The refinement of our fund balance policies, as well as our ability to budget without the use of unassigned fund balance, along with strong economic growth is reaping dividends,” he said in a statement.
The comprehensive annual financial report — which measures the county’s finances against what it budgeted — show that most of the surplus came from $4.2 million in additional income tax, $2.5 million in personal property tax and $1.17 million in recordation tax.
The county also saved $2.7 million in expenses, mostly because the McCarthy administration overestimated the attrition in emergency services.
“We need to stay the course to be able to meet the County’s growing demand for additional capital and operating resources and at the same time prepare for adverse economic conditions and a declining economy in the future,” McCarthy said.
Looking at the fund reserves, the county went beyond its target and has the “rainy day” fund balance ending at $20.8 million.
Earlier this year, McCarthy introduced a new policy that would save 1% of the general fund in the “budget stabilization fund” to handle unexpected spending. That fund ended at $2.03 million in FY 2019.
Wastewater fund
Looking at the wastewater fund, it gained an additional $853,000 in user fees. Last year, McCarthy proposed a hike in sewer fees in a bid to make the fund pay for itself in the near future.
But since that rate increase went into effect late in the year, the county is only seeing about nine months of revenue. In the end, operating costs still cannot be paid through user fees — although the county was able to shrink the deficit to $116,000.
Councilman George Patchell (District 4) was pleasantly surprised at the results of the sewer rate hike. The council had approved a two-year hike, counter to McCarthy’s three-year proposal, with the promise to revisit it soon.
“I think we were wise to hold off on it,” he said. “Look at how close we are to actually balancing that enterprise fund.”
The long game, Saxton said, is to use the revenues from users to pay for and maintain sewer infrastructure. The county is unable to do that without aid — state grant funding helped with upgrading a sewer treatment plant in Chesapeake City and the Stewart family invested $2.7 million in infrastructure to tap in Principio Business Park.
“Right now we're just treading water,” she said. “As we see growth, the revenue needs to be set aside for improvements. It’s like changing the oil in a car — just because we built the plant now doesn’t mean we don’t have to do anything.”
Mixed reception to proposals
Looking at the finances and McCarthy’s plans for the future, the council leadership took two different stances. Council President Bob Meffley (District 1) applauded the county executive’s measures to result in holding the line.
“I think [the surplus] is fantastic. Before we were left in the hole, compared to other counties. Alan’s game plan is to put away money like a squirrel does with nuts in the winter. I think what you’ll see as we continue growth, taxes will stabilize and there’s opportunities for some cuts in the future.”
Council Vice President Jackie Gregory (District 5) rebuked McCarthy’s policy, seeing the surplus as evidence that the burden was on the taxpayers.
“While moderate over-budgeting is necessary, historically surpluses are between $1 to 2 million dollars. A $7.5 million dollar surplus in a budget that includes significant spending increases simply means that you are overtaxed,” she wrote in a letter to the editor.
McCarthy will start unveiling his budget amendments to spend down the surplus at the Dec. 17 session.
