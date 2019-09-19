ELKTON — The Cecil County Office of Economic Development is moving forward with expanding enterprise zones, but Southfields and other Elkton properties won’t be included this time.
Weeks ago, the county OED proposed expedited legislation to bring 1,788 acres into the program that offers tax incentives for development, expanding the current enterprise zone by one-third of what’s currently on the books. But county officials revealed Tuesday it would only go forward expanding out to 855 acres instead for this expansion — reducing the proposed expansion by 52%.
The revised application takes all of the properties in Elkton out of consideration. Before, the county OED included portions of the controversial Southfields project; north of Triumph Industrial Park; the Big Elk Mall; two Williams Automotive-owned land; and a Route 40 parcel that could have been the first Lidl in the county.
“Some of these were removed because the current zoning doesn’t support the enterprise zone expansion at this time,” County Economic Development Manager Sandra Edwards told the council.
The enterprise zone leverages real property tax credits for future investment for businesses. Specifically, it provides tax credits against increases for up to 10 years, as well as one-year state income tax credit per employee in a new position.
Southfields, the 650-acre mixed-use project, is slated for an industrial park as well as retail, recreational and residential use. But to make room for a planned-use development, the town has to create zoning language for it.
The parts of Southfields that were under consideration for an enterprise zone are zoned as high density residential (R-3).
The county OED had proposed expediting legislation needed to sign off on the enterprise zone application, which meant that the town and the county would host public hearings in quick succession.
But the council was wary about moving fast. Ultimately, Council President Bob Meffley announced during the Sept. 3 session that the council would not expedite the legislation.
Elkton officials also canceled a scheduled Sept. 4 public hearing on the enterprise zone application. Mayor Rob Alt said that at the time, he was not aware that these Elkton properties had requested to be included in the enterprise zone.
“But I have spoken to the Cordish Group [which owns the Big Elk Mall], and they said that there was some interest, but I had not heard that others were interested,” Alt told the Whig on Wednesday.
The mayor added that he does see the need to expand the enterprise zone to parts of Elkton, but for a fairly large project like Southfields it still needs to go through the town’s process before the expansion can be offered.
“I look forward to submitting properties for the next application in April 2020, and I’d be supportive of this project if it’s approved through our process, as well as the Big Elk Mall and some of the area around Warner Road,” Alt said.
Instead, the county OED is moving forward with an application that primarily expands 622 acres north of Principio Business Park. The land is owned by a York Building Products, a Stewart Companies business, which also owns the business park.
The revised application also keeps more than 100 acres off Baron Road, owned by a limited liability company connected to B&H Auto owner Richard Polansky; and 71.24 acres owned by a LLC connected to former Council President Robert Hodge.
Hodge, or his LLC, also had another 26.05 acres in the county’s original proposal off Red Toad Road. Those properties are also taken out in the county’s revised application, but Edwards said that the OED would look at the properties in a later enterprise zone expansion.
Williams Automotive, the Lidl property on Route 40 and the Big Elk Mall are also expected to be included in the county’s next round of enterprise zone applications.
The council is expected to hold a public hearing on the revised enterprise zone application on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., with a vote to occur that night.
Follow me online at Facebook.com/katie.tabeling.whig and Twitter.com/katie_whig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.