ELKTON — The Cecil County Council will hold an Emergency Meeting Tuesday night at 7 to reconsider its vote on a budget amendment that would have given county employees and employees of state contractors cost of living raises and bonuses.
On March 15 the council was tied 2-2, effectively killing the measure. Council members Donna Culberson and Jackie Gregory voted for the measure, while Bill Coutz and Al Miller were opposed, due to concerns about the source of the funding. Council President Bob Meffley was not present due to illness.
Miller and Coutz voted no because both felt the money should come from surplus and not through refinancing.
“I’m not against paying people, I’m against trying to do it in this fashion. You ought to take the money out of the fund balance, not out of the money saved from the refinance of capital projects,” Miller said during the Tuesday meeting.
The County Administration said the money used for raises comes from the refinancing of the county bonds, with the fiscal note for the resolution pointing to the general fund’s inter-operating transfer to the debt service fund. County Attorney Lawrence Scott said the administration refinanced the bonds to take advantage of lower interest rates.
“We believe we picked the right pot to fund this,” Scott said.
County executive Danielle Hornberger decided in November to give a 6% pay increase, hiring bonuses for detention center officers and sheriff's deputies, a two-step bonus raise for dispatchers and a bonus step raise for prosecutors.
Resolution 09-2022 Supplemental Appropriation and Budget Transfer - Debt Service - Salaries and Fringe Benefits will be revisited.
