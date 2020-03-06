ELKTON — The Cecil County Council considered several committee appointments at its legislative meeting on March 3, but one resolution that would put Janice Colvin on the Ethics Commission has been postponed.
Council member Bill Coutz, R-Second District, motioned to table Colvin’s appointment as it would be “unfair” to bring on a new member to the committee with Council Vice President Jackie Gregory, R-Fifth District, currently embroiled in an ethics complaint controversy about her employment as a substitute teacher in Cecil County Public Schools while serving on the council.
Gregory’s hearing was scheduled for March 5, but has been set back a week to accommodate one commissioner’s medical needs.
During the public comment portion of the night, Tanya Emkey, spoke in favor of Gregory, adding that the councilwoman does “marvelous things.”
“I think it’s wrong that you, Jackie, are getting an ethics complaint for things that you do,” Emkey said. “As council members, you guys need to stick together, and be bigger than the outside influences that seem to impact the campaigns and the funding... You guys are the spokesmen for districts and you need to behave accordingly.”
Upcoming closed hearing next week proves controversial
Local bloggers and social media have been hotbeds of discussion about the ethics complaint. On Feb. 26, an online blog run by Nancy Schwerzler called The Cecil Times posted what it called a “special report” with allegations about the ethics complaint against Gregory.
Per the Cecil County Code, section 39-10(H) — “After a complaint is filed and until a final finding of a violation by the Commission, all action regarding a complaint are confidential. Notwithstanding any other provision of the law to the contrary, upon the filing of the complaint, and unless and until a finding of a violation has been made, the proceedings, meetings, and activities of the Commission and its employees in connection with the complaint shall be conducted in a confidential manner. The Commission, its staff, counsel, the complainant, including the identity of the complainaint and the respondent, except that the Commission may release any information at any time if the respondent has, in writing, agreed to said release.”
Elkton attorney Wendy B. Culberson sent a response about the blog post to the Cecil Whig on behalf of Gregory earlier this week, alleging that Schwerzler’s blog post provides false and potentially confidential information.
“The [...] “special report” provides information (albeit flase) about who was subpoenaed for the contested hearing in this matter,” reads the letter. It continues:
“It also provides information that could have only been provided to The Cecil Times by either a county elected official, a member of the Ethics Commission, or a county employee. Ms. Schwerzler uses the old adage — “according to sources” — but of course refuses to name said sources — in providing the information that was clearly leaked to smear Ms. Gregory.
“As the Code requires all actions to be confidential, it is Ms. Gregory’s intent to correct the false information published by Ms. Schwerzler and to point out the numerous violations of the Code that appear to be occurring based on the information provided in the “special report.””
Culberson claims in her letter that County Executive Alan McCarthy and all council members were subpoenaed to appear and testify at the contested hearing, “for various reasons.”
“In light of the Code provisions regarding confidentiality in this matter the reasons for the council members being subpoenaed will not be disclosed,” Culberson wrote. “As Ms. Gregory’s counsel, I had the subpoenas issued and served and they included every council member [...].”
The letter continues:
“If matters of the Ethics Commission are confidential until a final finding of a violation, how is that Ms. Schwerzler knows about closed sessions to review the complaint against Ms. Gregory? Ms. Gregory has been substitute teaching for three years. The fact that she is a substitute teacher has always been disclosed appropriately and not once has there been any complaints including from Joyce Bowlsbey (who wrote a Letter to Editor on December 11, 2019) when Ms. Bowlsbey was on council with Ms. Gregory.
“The issue of substitute teaching and being an elected official on a county council has been dealt with legally on the State and other local levels. On July 23, 2016 the State Attorney General issued a formal opinion on a similar issue which opined that being a county commissioner is not incompatible with employment by the school board as a teacher. More recently in April of 2019, the Ethics Commission in Anne Arundel County (whose Code in regard to such issues is markedly similar) found no violation as long as her employment as a half time teacher had been properly disclosed.
“John Downs, Esquire, was subpoenaed as he had been requested by the County Council to provide an opinion regarding the alleged violation against Ms. Gregory. He will be appearing as a witness in this matter.
“Ms. Gregory has done nothing wrong or in violation of the Code. There is legal precedent to support her position and continued employment as both a council person and a substitute teacher. The same may not be said about other elected officials.”
Culberson said that Gregory has requested that her contested hearing be open to public and that the confidentiality requirement be lifted, and said that both of those requests have been formally rejected.
“Ms. Gregory is not the one with anything to hide here,” she said.
Other business
The council held a public hearing regarding an amendment to the Master Water and Sewer Plan to include a January 2019 agreement to establish an additional interconnection between the town and Artesian Water. The amendment enables Artesian to purchase up to 200,000 gallons per day from the Route 40 interconnection.
Also, a resolution to amend the Master Water and Sewer Plan was introduced in order to reflect upgrades to the Perryville wastewater collection system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.