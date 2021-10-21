ELKTON — The Cecil County Council passed a bill regulating solar farming and energy generation Tuesday, a bill the county executive worked to get through.
The bill defines solar power terms as well as updates to the zoning ordinances of Cecil County.
As previously reported, the solar bill defines terms such as community-based solar, which is a solar facility which sends power to the electrical grid and is smaller than 2 megawatts, per a release sent by the County Government.
“In addition, the new law requires community solar facilities to be at least 300 feet from public roads and neighbor dwellings, and at least 100 feet from other property lines and requires a buffer (including a combination of plants, trees, berms and fences),” the press release reads.
The passing of the community solar bill is supported by both the county executive and multiple members of the community who came to speak on behalf of the bill.
The bill, which was passed with 12 amendments, lists rules and regulations regarding the use of community solar, which include the following, per the press release and Cecil County Government Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg:
The property owner or developer must create a decommissioning plan and enter into an agreement with the county to pay the cost of decommissioning and land restoration.
Community solar facilities must be on lots of at least 50 acres and cannot comprise more than 25% of the land (i.e., 12.5 acres).
Solar panels at community solar facilities cannot exceed 15 feet in height.
Solar facilities on Class 1 soils are prohibited.
Class 1 soils are considered the richest and best for farming and agricultural production.
The bill was initiated by Hornberger and, during the course of drafting the bill, she and her team heard from people in the solar industry, state officials and Cecil County residents.
“The bill was drafted over a six-month period with consultation from the solar industry, private citizens, the County Executive, the Department of Land Use and Development Services, and each member of the County Council,” Alkinburg said via email.
Hornberger appreciates the support from the County Council, per Alkinburg.
“The County Executive wanted to protect our prime agricultural land and residential areas from being overrun by solar facilities,” Alkinburg said. “The County Executive supports land rights but also believes that Cecil County’s agricultural heritage should be protected.”
