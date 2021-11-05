ELKTON — Cecil County Public School buses may soon be equipped with cameras to help enforce traffic laws after the Cecil County Council passed a bill Tuesday authorizing their use.
“The administration supports this bill, we believe this will help protect the safety of our young people going to and from school,” County Attorney Lawrence Scott said.
The bill was passed unanimously by the County Council, and currently awaits County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s approval to be enacted.
Other school districts in Maryland, such as Baltimore County, Howard County, and Prince George’s County, already have school bus cameras. The cameras target those who blow past school buses, whose license plates are recorded by the onboard cameras.
Council president Bob Meffley said the revenue from the cameras will be split, with one-third going to the company that produces the cameras, and two-thirds going to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
“The devices are paid for by the fines themselves,” County Council President Bob Meffley said.
Meffley said the legislation was driven by bus driver and constituent concerns about people ignoring the law about cars stopping for school buses.
“It takes a photo of the license plate, and then they send a $250 fine out,” said Meffley.
Cecil County Public Schools declined to comment on the legislation until it is approved by Hornberger.
