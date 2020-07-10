ELKTON — As anticipated, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office reports increases in mental health calls for service, domestic violence calls and overdoses since COVID-19 has closed down communities.
Council member Bill Coutz (R-District 2), who has consistently mentioned the state of substance abuse in the county during his council comments, asked that this presentation take place. Representing Elkton, Elk Mills and Childs areas, Coutz said these are some of his most common comments from his constituents.
“Having this information just makes us a better conduit to get that information back to them and at least get the correct information to them,” he said after Heroin Coordinator Raymond Lynn’s presentation.
When compared to the nine weeks prior to the call for the state of emergency, mental health calls are up 11 percent; domestic violence calls are up 41 percent and overdoses are up 38 percent — with a 58 percent increase in fatals.
In the weeks shortly following Gov. Larry Hogan’s order to stay home, the three categories spiked — though there has been some drop off in domestic violence calls.
Overdoses, though, seem to remain steady.
“We were at 17, that was our highest in one week,” said Sheriff Scott Adams, “and then we came down 15, next weekend down to nine. We flattened at nine.”
In 2020, Cecil County has reported 284 overdoses; 238 of which were non-fatal. This report is suspected to be backed up due to COVID-19 constraints; Lynn is aware of a handful of cases with pending toxicology.
In Cecil County, 93 percent of overdoses are caused by opiates — mainly heroin and fentanyl. With other reports listing prescription drugs, benzodiazepines, cocaine, methamphetamines and others. About 20 percent of the 284 people who overdoses had several drugs in their systems.
“Many of the overdose people that I’ve talked to, they told me that they’re taking methamphetamines in between their doses of heroin and fentanyl because the meth keeps them from getting sick” Lynn said. “It keeps them motivated, keeps them going throughout the day until they can get their next dose of heroin.”
Though in the past, people that the county has seen generally have overdosed more than once. However, in the past several months, Lynn said he has seen overdose victims who have only just gotten into drugs or this is their first overdose.
“Don’t know why, everyone has a different story,” he said.
Lynn said that the average user is between 28-30 and is a white male.
“But what I have dramatically seen is even though the number of small and recent two months, three months, the black population is is experiencing an increase in overdoses particularly fatal overdoses,” Lynn reported.
