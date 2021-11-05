ELKTON — The Cecil County Council declined to vote on County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s veto of noise ordinance legislation passed by the Council earlier this month.
The noise ordinance bill, which was vetoed by Hornberger Oct. 20, would have limited the noise produced between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Council President Bob Meffley said that the Council will talk with the administration, the sheriff’s office and others to retool the legislation down the road. Since Council did not take a vote to override the veto, the noise ordinance legislation as it stood when passed is effectively dead.
“We are going to table this right now and we are going to have an ad hoc committee take a look at this with some citizens, with the sheriff’s department, with the state’s attorney and business owners also,” Meffley said. “The bill is not bad the way it is now but what we want to do is fine tune it.”
Hornberger, who sent a letter to Council vetoing the bill on Oct. 20, supports the decision.
“The County Executive supports the Council’s decision to support her veto and their decision to redraft the legislation in order to address the issues outlined in her October 20th veto letter,” a statement from Hornberger via Cecil County Government Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg states.
Meffley went on to say in the Council meeting that they will work with the administration on redrafting noise legislation.
“We’ll work with the administration and come up with a plan that’ll work for everybody,” Meffley said.
Any new work on the noise issue will have to be a part of new legislation going forward. However, Hornberger said she would be willing to work with the County Council on this issue.
“The administration has agreed to participate in the redrafting process as long as there is input from Sheriff Scott Adams, State’s Attorney James Dellmyer, residential homeowners, and business owners,” Hornberger’s statement said.
