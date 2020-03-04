CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Council candidates took to the stage last Thursday at North East’s Milburn Stone Theatre, as they made their case to vie for public votes in the upcoming April 28 Republican primary election.
Incumbent Council President Bob Meffley, R-1st District, is running with no primary opposition. Current Council Vice President Jackie Gregory and Don Harmer are battling it out on the right for the District 5 seat.
Meffley hopes to keep pushing for common ground in order to find “successful results,” he told the audience.
“I truly believe that the path we choose in life is by a greater design,” Meffley said.
“I know that we are meant to learn by the people we meet as well as our success and failures and the many challenges we face each day. If we worked together as Cecil Countians, we can accomplish great things. And remember, this is very important — you realize we are more alike than we are different.
Gregory and Harmer
The evening then shifted to focus on the race in District 5, and both Harmer and Gregory answered several rounds of questioning on how they would perceive county issues next term.
The first line of questioning focused on how candidates will support, propose amendments, or oppose budgets in their term.
Gregory said she would use her experience to compare budgets from year-to-year — making note of trends and identifying needs in order to “see where there is increases in spending and to see if there are places where we need to be more efficient.”
As a current council member, Gregory said $15 million in surplus funds are coming through the budget, “which I believe needs to go back to the tax payers or the economy,” she said.
Harmer, who is vice chair of the Board of Parks and Recreation, answered similarly, saying he too would take a deep dive into what the county is spending.
“[We] need to ask all the questions,” he said.
“And we should have all the questions. We have access to the Finance Department and the budget manager. There is no reason we can’t vet each one of those expenditure categories and make sure that it is working the way it’s supposed to work.”
Both advocated for the taxpayer in their public comments.
“We work for you,” Gregory said. “We don’t work for each other.”
“We need to make sure that we all understand the issues and we discuss them fairly and openly, especially when we’re in public session,” Harmer said of his plans if he ousted Gregory from her seat.
“We need to make sure we understand what everyone wants that’s on the other side of this microphone, that’s on the other side of these lights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.