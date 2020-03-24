County council cancels meetings, budget work to continue

ELKTON — Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic, Cecil County Council work sessions have been cancelled until May 12 — though the first budget hearing will be held on April 7 at 4:30 p.m. with a legislative session to follow at 7 p.m.
Council meetings, including the budget hearing, will be audio and video recorded on the Cecil County government website. Any accommodations should be made through the council office at 410-996-5201 or via email at council@ccgov.com.
The Cecil County Administration Building is closed to the public except by appointment. Residents may call 410-996-5200 to reach the admin building.
Starting Monday, the Cecil County Help Center closed to the general public. Those who are in need of emergency food should call 410-996-0100 for screening and referral. The county reported that breads/sweet will be provided from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the front door of the Help Center.
The state of Maryland has authorized $130 million in loans and grants to go toward operating expenses including payroll, suppliers, rent, fixed debt payments and other mission-critical cash operating costs.
Cecil Transit continues to operate on a limited service basis, offering transportation for essential needs. The Cross County Connection will run on its fixed route, with additional busses being dispatched if necessary. There is a 10 passenger limit. Starting today, the Glasgow Connection is now operating in a demand response service. The bus will operate from 5:40 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In its report, the county urges passengers that are requesting a trip to do so no less than an hour ahead of pick up time. Fixed rate fares are in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.