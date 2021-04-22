On Tuesday, the Cecil County Council approved industrial activity on West Old Philadelphia Road, west of Charlestown. The Council decided to make the change to 83.4 acres of land after York Building Products submitted a rezoning request since they believed there was a mistake in the last comprehensive rezoning plan.
The council is following the guidance of the staff of the county planning commission who recommended approval of the rezoning change because the areas are part of the comprehensive plan’s mineral extraction zone. The previous zoning of the property, as suburban transition, would have allowed for residential areas to be built, something that Stephen O’Connor, chief of the county’s planning and zoning department, said should not have been allowed.
“It was the staff’s opinion after looking at the historic aerials and things of that nature, that mining was occurring, and that residential uses should not have been permitted as a base zoning there,” said O’Connor in the April 8 council meeting.
The 83.4 acres rezoned by the county consists of eight different properties under two different zoning requests. Representatives for the company argued that there was a mistake in the zoning, and that the character of the neighborhood has changed. The project’s architect, Sean Davis, said the area lacked the characteristics that define a residential area.
In the April 8 council meeting, many Cecil County residents, mainly from Charlestown expressed opposition to the rezoning. Residents, 325 in total, signed a petition against the rezoning, citing concerns about impacts on water quality being impacted by increased runoff, and the factory harming the historic character of Charlestown. Residents such as Suzanne Fockler, a Charleston Historic District Commission member, said the suburban transition zoning offered an important buffer zone between the town and industrial activity.
“We're held to a legal standard and can only base our decisions based on fact,” said council member Bill Coutz. “So while we may be very sympathetic to homeowners in the area and people that may oppose this we are held to a legal standard.”
