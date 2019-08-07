ELKTON — The Cecil County Department of Community Services is considering using state funds to bolster homeless services in the county, although exact plans on how to use the money remain unclear.
DCS Director David Trolio explained to the Whig that his department still needs to weigh options with the county’s numerous service providers for what the Maryland Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Homeless Initiative Funds could be best used. The most the county could request from the state is $800,000.
“The thought is that if we didn’t put through for this funding now, we could lose access,” Trolio said to the Whig. “But there is no organized plan at this point.”
He expects to have a better idea come next month, when the council will hold a public hearing on the resolution that authorizes the grant application. Since the CDBG application is rapidly approaching, the council is expected to vote on the measure that night.
If the county’s CDBG application is successful, the funding can be used for projects benefiting the homeless population, including the “acquisition, construction or renovation” of transitional or rapid housing or shelters.
The county is not interested in constructing a homeless shelter with the CDBG funds if the application is successful though, Trolio said.
Instead, the county would focus on rolling out recommendations identified by a homeless impact study that the DSC and Cecil County Health Department contracted a consultant to complete.
Although the study has not been made public yet, some of its recommendations include creating a coordinated point of entry for individuals seeking services and resources associated with homelessness.
With many service organizations in the county, this would create a single point of entry, which would help remove duplication of services and establishing stronger partnerships, Trolio said. It would also make intake and assessment services more uniform.
“The difference between a shelter and a coordinated point of entry is that a shelter is an actual location with hours open to house the homeless, while a coordinated point of entry could be a physical location where staff meet with them and direct them to existing services,” he said.
The CDBG funding could also be used for “operating costs where a quantifiable increase in the level of services can be demonstrated,” the resolution reads.
In the coming weeks, Trolio and DCS plan on meeting with service providers to brainstorm ideas on what could the state funds could be used to directly help out the county’s homeless population.
The public hearing on the county’s CDBG application is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 3. As the resolution is expedited to meet the grant application deadline, the council is expected to vote on it that night.
