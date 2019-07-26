ELKTON — Cecil County Clerk of the Court Charlene Notarcola is cautioning the public about a scam in which perpetrators are asking Cecil County residents to pay $89 for copies of land records to ensure that their property ownership cannot be called into question.
"My office has received several phone calls in the last several weeks that residents are receiving letters stating something like, 'If you can’t find your deed, you don’t own your property' — send us $89 and we will get you a copy," Notarcola outlined.
She then emphasized, "It's a scam. Those documents are available for free online at www.mdlandrec.net, and hard copies of those records are available at the (Cecil County Circuit) courthouse for as little as 50 cents a page."
Moreover, according to Notarcola, certified copies of marriage and divorce records also are available at the courthouse. She noted that certified copies of marriage and divorce records start at $5.50.
