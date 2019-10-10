CECIL COUNTY — County, city, MDOT MVA offices and VEIP stations will be closed Monday in observance of a federal holiday.
MDOT MVA’s online services, 24-hour kiosks and self-service VEIP kiosks will be accessible to customers during this time.
All MDOT MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 8:30 a.m.
Services available online at mva.maryland.gov include transactions related to:
- Vehicle Registration Renewals
- Insurance Compliance Payments
- Title Replacements
- Change of Address
- Driving Records
- Duplicate or Additional Registration Cards
- License Plate Purchase/Replacement
- Temporary Registration
- Information on Administrative Flag Fees
- VEIP Test Date Extension
- Driver’s License Renewals
- Substitute Stickers
MDOT MVA reminds customers that extended service hours are available on Thursdays at all branch offices until 6:30 p.m. and at nine locations on Saturdays until 4:30 p.m. The complete 2019 MDOT MVA holiday and closure schedule is available at mva.maryland.gov/locations/holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.