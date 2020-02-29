Call for Nominations for Board of Directors: In accordance with Bylaws, the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce has issued its annual Call for Nominations for the organization’s Board of Directors. Deadline is March 6!
The Chamber is governed by a group of representatives from no more than 15 member businesses. The Board of Directors is responsible for the governance, financial and policy-making functions of the Chamber.
Once a year, members are invited to nominate themselves or others who meet the following criteria: Must be an active member or an employee of an active member; Must have a membership in good standing.
Terms of office are three years with the option to be re-appointed for a second three-year term. To be considered, interested parties are invited to complete the Board of Directors Nominee Questionnaire by Friday, March 6, 2020.
