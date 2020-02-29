ELKTON — On Wednesday, the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce’s regular non-profit roundtable was well attended, to say the least.
In the Susequehanna Workforce Center conference room, the U-shaped table had nearly every seat filled — with attendees sitting along the side wall — with representatives from non-profits around Cecil County.
The group heard from the Faith Based Non-Profit Resource Center, the Cecil County Department of Community Services and the Cecil County Public Library on opportunities and resources offered to better support non-profits.
These included the free volunteer leadership program with the county for those 55 and older. Over several weeks, county residents over the age of 55 are offered free training in order to to cultivate mature leaders in addressing issues the county faces.
Krista Gilmore, with the county department, told the group that this free program often is “life changing” for those who attend.
”[The participant] discover or rediscover purpose,” Gilmore said.
Laura Metzler gave a presentation on the one-on-one (or at-home) services that non-profits can take advantage of through the Cecil County Public Library.
With a library card, folks can access websites that help to compile demographics and build business plans for non-profits, along with many other services. Metzler urged the group to take a look at what the county facilities have to offer and to reach out in order to better understand some of these tools.
”We’re here to help,” Metzler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.