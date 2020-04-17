County budget remains in flux as council members hear from departments

ELKTON — Despite public outcry, the Cecil County Fiscal Year 2021 proposed budget does not include any county-implemented tax hikes.
“The tax rate has not changed,” said Becky Anderson, Cecil County budget manager. “But assessed property has been deemed by the state to be worth more.”
This means that some county residents may see an increase in their property assessment, which is determined by the State Department of Assessments and Taxation. Residents with objections to their property taxes do have the option to appeal their case to the supervisor of assessments.
Cecil County is expected to see higher valuations on property, which is projected to provide a $4.5-million increase to the General Fund.
The tax rate in Cecil County has been consistent for three years.
‘Everybody realizes there’s a problem’
This is not a business-as-usual budget that County Executive Alan McCarthy has proposed for FY2021, which begins in July.
The five members of County Council have yet to hear from all the departments, though budget hearings continue each Tuesday. On May 21, the public will be invited to provide comment to their elected officials.
As councilors hear from department heads, they will work with McCarthy and other county employees to make decisions about appropriations, with particular attention focused on the impacts of the current COVID-19 global pandemic.
“There are a lot of people out of work,” said Council Vice President Jackie Gregory, R-5. “Businesses have had to close their doors and people are experiencing serious financial crises right now.”
Gregory and Council President Bob Meffley, R-1, are looking for the cuts that will benefit the community. But the way in which that will happen varies, as the details of the budget are still in the works.
“You’re seeing that department heads now that are actually fine tuning their own budgets because of what’s going on. And that’s never been done in the past,” Meffley said.
“So, everybody realizes there’s a problem. Everybody realizes that there’s not a handful of money to spend right now. If we can put something off, we’re putting it off.”
Constant yield
Both council members said that they would like to see the rise of property values benefit the community, whether providing some relief or enforcing Maryland’s Constant Yield Rate provision. This is would essentially keep property taxes flat for county residents.
The constant yield drops the tax rate as assessment values increase, which maintains the revenue derived from properties at a constant level. This would mean that the county — and tax payers — won’t see any fluctuation in property tax year to year.
“We have a choice every year. The county executive has a choice when he creates his budget,” said Gregory, who is in favor of invoking the provision.
“The council has a choice when we decide what budget we’re going pass whether or not we’re going to go back to constant yield or provide some tax relief or continue to increase taxes.”
Meffley, though, doesn’t feel that it would benefit the county in the long-term.
“The general public, right now, all they can see is my taxes are going up. But they don’t understand it’s not coming from the county,” Meffley said.
“You can drop the constant, yeah, but [what] are you gonna do if you have a problem, right? You’re gonna raise taxes, so leave the constant yield alone.”
Meffley would rather “do something different — take away the penalties on paying late.”
‘Every little bit helps’
Meffley said that — even if the proposed budget is passed with no changes — the FY2021 budget will undergo tweaks as the year goes on.
“This is the first budget hearing I’ve ever had that is not when you pass it, it’s not going to be a green light,” he said.
Capital projects currently underway will continue, though those in preliminary stages will halt unless otherwise specified. Departments will continue to cut where they can.
Gregory, though, would like to see even more focus put into essential spending. “We’re spending a lot on things that are amenities,” she said.
“With the situation that we’re in, we’re really focusing on essential services, on public safety, on how we’re going to continue to educate our kids in the midst of this. It’s a matter of shifting of our priorities to where our real needs are, but also providing tax relief because people really need it right now,” she said.
“Every little bit helps.”
Current budget proposal presupposes improvement
One criticism that has been the topic of several conversations — both within county buildings and between residents — is the cost of living pay increase to salaries for department heads, clerical workers and other staff.
Starting in January, all non-union employees would see a 2 percent cost of living adjustment, as well as a 1.5 percent increase to law enforcement through the collective bargaining agreement.
“It goes without saying, if revenues continue to plummet, that will have to be something that’s considered to go,” Anderson said. “I mean, [what’s proposed is] on the practice that things improve. But if things don’t improve, that’s not up for debate. It’ll go.”
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office followed in its usual manner of minimal ask. For four years, Sheriff Scott Adams has proposed a flat budget.
“He never asked for anything; he really doesn’t,” Meffley said.
Director Morgan Miller with Cecil County Public Library also made a round of cuts before her presentation to the council on Tuesday.
Hearings will continue through May 19, and the council hopes to see more detail on operating costs.
“They’re giving us more of a history of what their department does and what they’re involved in,” Meffley said. “I’d rather see him stick to the numbers a little closer.”
Paying bills
Property and income taxes make up more than 90 percent of the General Fund revenue — a fund which must be used to pay what the county owes.
“We have to pay for our increase in debt service ($21,291,796),” Anderson explained.
“We have to pay for our increase in health insurance for our employees ($13,125,359), and we have to pay the increases in our collective bargaining agreements (1.5 percent cost of living adjustment for law enforcement officers).”
On social media, Gregory has criticized the budget’s $9-million increase in spending, claiming there are better ways for that money to be spent. Lisa Saxton, director of finance, said that’s not a fair assessment, because the county’s revenue has many moving parts.
The Solid Waste Enterprise and Wastewater Enterprise funds will also see an increase in revenue in FY21, both of which are pushed by user fees. Within these funds, though, the county has not allocated all the revenues to be spent.
“You will also see in both of those user funds that we are not anticipating spending everything that we’re going to bring in,” Saxton said. “... Wastewater has capital needs that the fund is not able to support for it to be solvent at the moment. So then it still hasn’t advanced on the general fund, but the solid waste fund is solvent.
“There’s a lot of different moving parts here. To blanket say, ‘There’s a $9-million increase,’ has lots of different components to it.”
Other council members did not respond for comment by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.