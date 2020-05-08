County budget presentations wrap as May 12 public hearing nears

ELKTON — Last week wrapped up the final Cecil County budget presentations from the Sheriff’s Office, Parks and Recreation, and other capital improvements under the Department of Public Works.
On Tuesday, May 12, between noon and 6 p.m., the public is allowed to pre-register to make 3-minute comments on the proposed FY2021 budget.
Held via Zoom this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cecil County residents are encouraged to speak out to their elected representatives. This is the public’s best opportunity to address their local representatives about how they want their tax dollars and other county revenue allocated in the upcoming fiscal year.
In order to attend the meeting, follow the weblink on the Cecil County website’s calendar page, or call 410-996-5201 for alternatives. Those who wish to sign up to speak before the meeting may also call this number.
The public budget hearing will begin at 7 p.m. on May 12. Following the reading of legislation and introductions, the public will be allowed to address council. The public is limited to one 3-minute remark and must identify themselves and where they live before speaking. Council will not be responding to questions. The meeting will be recorded.
Sheriff’s Office budget presentation
Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams presented a 1.9 percent increase in funds for FY2021. The funds will be allocated between the agency’s major divisions (law enforcement, the detention center and community corrections). The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office’s proposed budget is $24,976,272.
This includes a collective bargaining agreement for law enforcement officers including a 1.5 percent cost of living increase (COLA), in addition to step increases. Adams told the council on April 12 that, after the initial impact of COVID-19, the department made another round of cuts that — after yearly changes to salaries — brings this year’s ask “actually under what our budget was from last year.”
In the past, the Sheriff’s Office generally presents a particularly modest budget request to the county, but Adams said keeping it “lean” this year leaves some need for strategy as the months roll on.
“We’re going to have to figure out along the way,” Adams said, speaking about his department’s yearly operational budget line. “We’ve got to increase our budget and some of these things to match whatever our costs are. Some of them, the costs are going up, but we didn’t cover what the cost is going to be. So, it’s going to be a challenge.”
There are two COVID-19 related deductions from the department: Equipment rental — which presented a total of $2,000 savings in vehicle leases and the office’s mail machine — and uniforms for law enforcement and the detention budget.
“Between the two budgets, there was a $17,000 reduction on those lines due to the Covid-19 reductions,” Adams said.
Parks and Recreation
In FY2021, Cecil County Department of Parks and Recreation is requesting the same total county funding as in FY2020.
In the first year of the new capital improvement list, the parks department is looking for the addition of a turf field at Rising Sun High School ($1.3 million) and the development of Calvert Regional Park ($2.9 million).
The turf at Rising Sun will help to avoid the seasonal ailments that teams endure with grass fields. It’s meant, officials said, to provide a safer space for high school games.
The Calvert Regional Park is meant to respond to user demand, and sports tourism growth “as the first regional park in Cecil County,” according to the Capital Improvement Program. Calvert Park is also used by local schools as their home fields.
Calvert Park, clarified Council Vice President Jackie Gregory, is going to operate differently than a park like Brantwood — more like a business with its relation to traveling sports teams. The current project is $13 million, with about half coming from county funds.
More capital improvements
The first year budget of the FY2021-2025 Capital Improvement Program spans across the county’s departments. The proposed plans include funding to replace the current HVAC system at Cecil Manor Elementary, which was installed in 1995. Funds will replace boilers, pumps, miscellaneous boiler room appurtenances and boiler room controls. In addition, pneumatic controls, equipment and ventilators will also be replaced, among other related pieces of the system. A replacement for the 1968 Leeds Elementary boiler is also listed among the Cecil County Public School’s capital projects. The boilers are original to the building, and are past their useful life.
Under the Community Services Department, a Mid-County Transit Hub, in order to support the growth of Cecil Transit, has been recommended as part of the fiscal year budget. The four phase project would is in Phase 2, which selects and studies two viable sites from Phase 1 for the Transit Hub’s eventual location. This project is mostly funded with federal dollars, with 10 percent coming from the state and 10 percent from the county.
From the Wastewater Enterprise Fund, the Department of Public Works’s capital improvement plan includes the construction of the Bainbridge sewer interceptor. Sewer mains and interceptor sewers will be built to serve Bainbridge, the surrounding area, as well as future expansion. The proposed sewer will start at the new Port Deposit Wastewater Treatment Plant. The department has applied for grants. Easements relating to the project may be donated by Bainbridge and/or associated developers.
