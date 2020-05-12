County attorney responds to Ethics Commission complaint

ELKTON — Cecil County Attorney Jason Allison has answered a state Open Meetings Compliance Board complaint lodged last week against the county’s Ethics Commission, arguing that legal precedent maintains that not all functions of the public body fall under the Open Meetings Act, including administrative functions.
The Open Meetings Act defines an administrative function as the administration of a state law, a law of a political subdivision of Maryland or a rule, regulation or bylaw of a public body. As found in Dyer v. Board of Education (2012), an opinion on this exclusion for ethics commissions, these boards fit the administrative function exception to the Open Meetings Act in Maryland.
At the May 6 meeting, according to Allison, the Ethics Commission was carrying out this role.
Per the Maryland state law and the county code, the Ethics Commission is responsible for several tasks including: 1) Oversight, retention, review and enforcement of statements of financial and gift disclosure and conflicts of interest for county employees, elected officials, candidates for county office, and Board and Commission appointees and 2) Review and rule on complaints filed alleging ethics violations by persons subject to ethics laws, among various others according to the county website.
When the commission rules on and reviews ethic complaints, “all actions regarding a complaint are confidential,” according to Section 39-10 Complaints of the county code.
The section further reads, “Notwithstanding any other provision of the law to the contrary, upon the filing of a complaint, and unless and until a finding of violation has been made, the proceedings, meetings, and activities of the Commission and its employees in connection with the complaint shall be conducted in a confidential manner.”
Allison told the Cecil Whig that he believes not only was the commission exempt from posting notice, but that it is prohibited from making any information public pertaining to the complaint — as are all parties involved.
“The Commission, its staff, counsel, the complainant and the respondent shall not disclose any information relating to the complaint, including the identity of the complainant and the respondent, except that the Commission may release any information at any time if the respondent has, in writing, agreed to said release,” the code reads.
Matters reviewed at the May 6 meeting were continuations of at least two previous special agenda items posted on the Ethics Commission webpage.
However, Allison explained, this was not posted in compliance of a state rule, but rather as a courtesy to residents.
“They were all related to the complaint at some point,” Allison said when asked about notice of special sessions, “but nonetheless, [the Ethics Commission] may have provided notice and opened an open session and then closed it without saying exactly what they were closing. That’s up to the commission. If they did that, that would not be a requirement.”
The county has 30 days from the receipt of notice from the Open Meetings Compliance Board to respond to the alleged violation complaint.
