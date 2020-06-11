Council's first reading on Smithfield loan, conservation amendments

ELKTON — On Tuesday, the Cecil County Council met for the first time since the primary election on June 2.
COVID-19 update
Over the past 12 weeks, the Cecil County Health Department has worked diligently to ensure the health and safety of residents through the coronavirus pandemic. Health Officer Lauren Levy, in a COVID-19 update to the council, reported 58,904 positive cases in Maryland as of Tuesday evening — with 2,686 deaths.
Cecil County, as of yesterday morning, 441 positive cases with 34 deaths.
In the past weeks, the health department has worked in concert with ChristianaCare Union Hospital and the Department of Emergency Services to secure alternative care sites if the hospital should become overwhelmed, as well as convalescent care sites for those who cannot isolate at home.
“An important part of our role is providing the necessary support to the healthcare system to prevent the system from becoming overwhelmed,” Levy said during her update presentation to the council.
The health department has also been busy conducting case investigations and contact tracing. The communicable disease team has conducted more than 400 case investigations.
Most recently, the health department is focused on contact tracing and testing, as well as providing guidance as businesses and restaurants begin to open back up.
“Contact tracing involves identifying anyone that a positive case may have had prolonged contact with,” Levy explained, “and having those contacts quarantined for 14 days.”
Levy said that “close contacts” are individuals who have been within six feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes.
“We have significantly ramped up our contact tracing team over the past four weeks.”
There are currently 433 active case investigations.
Amendments to FY21 budget for roads and bridges
On July 7, there will be a public hearing on a bill that would transfer existing bond authority of $1 million from the Belvidere Road Improvement Project Phase I to the Replace Central Yard Fuel Project ($500,000) and the Mechanics Valley Road over CSX Bridge Project ($500,000).
The bill would also remove more than $1 million in new FY21 bond funding from the Central Yard Fuel Point and Mechanics Valley Bridge projects to lower the county’s capital debt burden.
A few weeks ago, the council approved changes to the budget, which included changes to the Capital Improvement Plan.
”The amendment said bridge instead of road,” said Budget Manager Becky Anderson of the Belvidere Road Improvement Project, “so there’s a couple things that have to happen in order to fix that.”
First, before the council, is an amendment to clarify that the original amendment to the CIP meant to reflect the road improvement on Belvidere — not the bridge work.
”The second amendment goes a step further to say we — the county — do not want to fund the Belvidere Road Improvement project at all,” Anderson said. “We don’t want to start it now because we don’t know how our funding is going to continue.
”In the second bill, we’re moving those already borrowed funds to two projects, who needed more money.”
Amendments to forest conservation
Following a May 18 approval by the Planning Commission, on July 7, there will be a public hearing before the council amendments to the county’s forest conservation regulations.
The resolution, introduced by Council President Bob Meffley at the request of County Executive Alan McCarthy suggests allowing payment in the place of forestation and reforestation — which would add tax to the conservation fund — establishing forest retention banks among other changes.
County loans to Smithfield
As part of a competitive effort in 2018 to attract Smithfield Distribution to the Principo Business Park, Cecil County must provide an $80,000 match to the state’s $720,000.
The Department of Commerce will loan Smithfield the large sum from the Maryland Economic Development Assistance and Authority Fund toward a 420,000 square foot facility and property acquisition. Under state rules, Cecil County must endorse the loan and contribute to the project with a conditional loan over a 10 year period.
The Smithfield project estimates about $16 million in costs for land acquisition, $68 million for construction and $6.6 million for equipment.
The resolution states that Smithfield intends to hire 240 permanent, full-time positions by December.
”They’ve provided great jobs,” said Economic Development Chris Moyer. “They’ve provided 225 jobs here in the county already, they will be hiring an additional, at least, 15 by the end of this calendar year to take it up to 240 employees.”
Moyer said that the average hourly wage at Smithfield is about $25 ($53,700 per year), “which is almost 25 percent more than the average salary across this county of any type of job.”
On Tuesday night, the council had its first reading on a resolution endorsing the state loan. The public hearing is set for June 9.
In other businesses, on June 16, the council will vote on several board appointments including: Michael Saunders to the Board of Appeals, Janice Colvin to the Ethics Commission and Stephen Miller to the Board of License Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.