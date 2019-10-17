ELKTON — The Cecil County Council signed off on the county’s application to expand the enterprise zone on Tuesday night, despite a sharp debate that morning that revealed contrasting views among the council on the often-used tax incentives to spark business growth.
The council voted unanimously to approve the county Office of Economic Development’s application that seeks to add another 855 acres to the existing enterprise zone. Included in the application is five properties: 655 acres north of Principio Business Park, more than 100 acres off Baron Road and 71 acres off Red Toad Road.
The OED first proposed expanding the enterprise zone by one-third its current size, with several properties in Elkton. It was scaled back after Elkton officials reported many of the property owners had not requested to be included in this round of applications.
But even though the council is no stranger to enterprise zones, Council President Bob Meffley (District 1) Council Vice President Jackie Gregory (District 5) and Councilman Bill Coutz (District 2) raised questions before the final vote about offering incentives to businesses that may come to the county without them.
“Part of it that’s difficult is that there’s tax incentives that are given that we’re not allowing the county to fully exercise tax revenues otherwise,” Coutz said during the work session. “We’re just making sure that we’re not giving away these incentives without the necessity.”
For years, Cecil County successfully leveraged the enterprise zone program for existing businesses to either grow its footprint — like W.L. Gore’s $6.3 million building on Lovett Drive in 2013 — or to draw new businesses in. Principio Business Park, owned by Stewart Properties, is in the designated enterprise zone already and has seen great success with Smithfield Foods, Medline and the Lidl and Amazon distribution centers.
Cecil County has also used state and county tax-incentive packages and through Gov. Larry Hogan’s More Jobs for Marylanders Act to entice many businesses in Principio Business Park. But county OED Director Chris Moyer defended the enterprise zone expansion as instrumental of getting those conversations started.
“You can just collect the property taxes and nothing will get built there,” Moyer told the council during the work session.
“These developers can go anywhere in the country because these programs exist everywhere else. I know specifically that [enterprise zones] was also a major sticking point with Great Wolf Lodge. They would not have come if not for the enterprise zone.”
Businesses in enterprise zones can claim a 10-year credit on local property taxes on property improvements. Property tax abatement starts at 80% for the first five years, dropping 10% per year after that until it hits the floor at 30% in the final year.
Counties are reimbursed by the state for half the amount of the tax credit, Moyer explained. For example, Cecil County would see 60% of the property taxes back in the first year of the credit.
Businesses in enterprise zones can also claim tax credits per new position created, starting at $1,000 but could increase if they are deemed economically disadvantaged.
But Gregory and Meffley were interested in what protections the county had to prohibit a less-than-desired business from tapping in the enterprise zone. Both council members cited used tire disposal cited as one example, since in the past the council has raised questions on what it could do to stop more from moving to the U.S. Route 40 corridor.
Meffley also raised questions about employee limits for enterprise zones, and what safeguards are in place if a business slated for the program fails.
“Enterprise zones are fantastic, and we don’t want to regulate what goes in there, but I also want to safeguard the area,” he said.
Moyer defended the program at large, noting that it does not discriminate against “mom and pop shops and start-up businesses” versus big businesses. He recommended not going down the path of a cap on employment figures for the program, as it would send a “dangerous message to the business community.” He also argued that all the business would collect is their own benefit in that case.
He also maintained that the county would quickly receive the return on investment right out of the gate, pointing to the county’s strides with Principio Business Park again.
“Those are industrial, manufacturers as well as tech start-ups. Those are the types of businesses we want to see here in Cecil County,” Moyer said. “In year one, the county is collecting far more revenue from that property than if it were to sit fallow except for a couple of people deer hunting a couple months of the year.”
But Gregory wanted to more information about why these five properties were selected, based on what was currently there now. She argued that the council wanted to ensure that in the end, the enterprise zone would pay off for the taxpayers.
“Great Wolf Lodge, that’s easy because it’s a winner for the county. When it’s more open-ended, it becomes harder and the more information we have the more responsible we can be,” she said. “We don’t want to invest in something that’s not going to bring something back to the county coffers sufficiently as well as a financial benefit in the long run.”
In a seldom-seen moment, Councilman George Patchell passionately pushed against the idea that the county government should be partial to whatever business may come to an enterprise zone.
He cautioned that it was not “the government’s job to pick winners and losers,” but the property owner’s right to turn the land into a success story.
Patchell also argued that the county would still make the same property tax revenue whether the enterprise zone land sat vacant or if it had a business that failed. But if the business in the enterprise zone, the country would still see 60% of the assessed value of the land, plus personal property tax and income tax as well as recordation taxes.There would also be the runoff effect of employees stopping to shop while heading to and from work.
“I don’t think anybody that has a property in an enterprise zone that they think they’re going to sell or go through all the headache to build something for something that’s going to fail,” he said.
“I don’t care if they have one employee or a million. If one person wants to set up his business in an enterprise zone, He has a right to do it if he doesn’t make it. He doesn’t make it, but we shouldn’t be deciding what’s going there.”
Noting that an enterprise zone designation does increase the value of land, Coutz warned that in that sense, the county was picking a winner and a loser.
“I do believe it is the position of government to create an environment that is conducive to businesses wanting to locate within the county, which I think is what we’re getting at,” Coutz said.
That morning, Gregory made a motion to vote on each of the five properties in the enterprise zone separately, and which was backed by Coutz. The motion failed in a 1-4 vote, with Gregory casting the sole vote for it.
The properties included in the enterprise zone application are: 622 acres north of Principio Business Park, owned by a Stewart Companies business, which also owns the business park; 100 acres off Baron Road, owned by a limited liability company connected to B&H Auto owner Richard Polansky; and 71.24 acres owned by a LLC connected to former Council President Robert Hodge.
