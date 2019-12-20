ELKTON — The Cecil County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday night to transfer ownership of the historic Booth Street building that used to be a pre-desegregation school for African American children to the town of Elkton. Several former students of the school were present for the vote.
It was the first step in the process now underway to turn the building on Booth Street that used to be called the Elkton Colored School into a museum and cultural center for the African American community under Wright A.M.E. Church’s direction. The building has most recently used for storage.
“It has been a 20 year dream and the [council’s] action is a fulfillment of that dream,” said Bob Davis, a Wright’s A.M.E. board of trustees member.
County officials announced it would transfer 205 Booth Street to the town for $1 in November, with the intent that Elkton would negotiate a lease with Wright’s African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Wright’s A.M.E church leadership envision reviving it as a museum and a community center, with the end goal of moving the parish in it.
Davis said Tuesday night that the decision to turn the school over to the church had “gravity,” as the building was the site of significant local history, especially during the era of segregation in the county.
The Booth Street building once was the site of the historic school that taught the African American students in Elkton since 1880s. The last class to graduate was in 1954, when the county opened the George Washington Carver School next door.
Historical records also show that the building was a Rosenwald school, backed by funds provided by Sears owner and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald. Along with Booker T. Washington, Rosenwald worked to improve the conditions of African American schools.
“It is a two-fold vision we’ve had in our church to give honor and highlight our local heritage,” Davis said on Tuesday night. “Not only to honor the heritage, but to make a more positive, larger impact on the community.”
Charles Hicks also thanked the council for its leadership, and for realizing the historic implications the property carries for Elkton.
“What you guys have done is not just talk, but by your actions you are doing just that — you are preparing the Elkton community for the future,” he said.
County Attorney Jason Allison is preparing the paperwork for the deed transfer, which is expected to be complete by mid-January. At that point, Elkton officials and Wright’s A.M.E. Church officials will come to the table to work on a lease agreement.
Once the lease agreement is set, Wright’s A.M.E. Church will partner with Dale Green, an architecture professor at Morgan State University, to renovate the building.
