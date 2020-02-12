ELKTON — The County Council has unanimously approved three appointments and one reappointment to volunteer positions on county boards.
The unanimous approvals of those board candidates occurred during the Feb. 4 public meeting, after Council President Bob Meffley had introduced the appointment and reappointment resolutions Jan. 21 on behalf of County Executive Alan McCarthy.
The council reappointed Melvin Reburn to the Cecil County Plumbing Board and then appointed Edward Arellano to fill the vacancy of Fred von Staden when it approved one of the resolutions. Their terms will end Aug. 31.
In accordance with the county charter, appointments to the three-member plumbing board must be made annually. The board must consist of a health officer; an architect or engineer and a representative of the Master Plumbers Association.
The plumbing board meets at the request of the chairperson or when “it is deemed necessary to resolve disputes concerning plumbing installation,” according to the resolution. The plumbing board hears and decides all questions in disputes between property owners, or their agents, and the plumbing inspector.
In addition, the plumbing board acts as an advisor to the county regarding administration and enforcement of the provisions of the Cecil County code.
As for other action on Feb. 4, the council also approved a resolution calling for the appointment of Jennifer Callaghan to the Cecil County Board of Parks and Recreation. Callaghan’s three-year term ends of Jan. 21, 2023.
Consisting of eight members – including one appointed by the Cecil County Board of Education – the parks and recreation board is “authorized to determine all questions of general policy relating to parks and public recreation in Cecil County; to supervise the expenditure of funds appropriated for these purposes and to keep the County informed as to the availability of federal and state funds for these purposes,” according to the resolution relating to Callaghan.
The council also approved a resolution calling for the appointment of Betsy Murphy to the Cecil County Mental Health Core Service Agency Advisory Board. Murphy’s three-year term expires on Feb. 4, 2023.
According to the resolution, the mental health board is responsible for “planning, managing and monitoring publicly funded mental health services.”
Moreover, the Cecil County Mental Health Core Agency Advisory Board was established to “assure the existence and access to mental health services for Cecil County,” a section of the resolution reads.
