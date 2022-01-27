EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been corrected from its original version. On Jan. 27, the article was published containing incorrect information that the Cecil County Government had purchased the building at 126 East High Street within which CASA of Cecil County and the Cecil County Pregnancy and Resource Center operate. The article indicated that CASA and CCPC would be forced out of the building due to conflicts of interest. This information was based on incorrect sourcing.
After the article's initial run, the source retracted their statements regarding the purchase and County Executive Danielle Hornberger has confirmed that the Cecil County Government has no intention of purchasing the building.
The article has been updated to reflect the correct information.
ELKTON — While the building is currently on the market, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said that the county government has no interest in purchasing the building at 126 East High Street that currently serves as the headquarters for Cecil County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Cecil County Pregnancy and Resource Center (CCPC).
"There is no further interest in this building," said Hornberger Wednesday evening.
According to the county executive, the county was notified that the building was on the market and might be of interest to the county. At the time, Hornberger confirmed, the county had no knowledge of the building. After an inspection of the building, the county decided that the building was a "no-go" and plans for purchasing the building were not developed.
---
Members of CASA and CCPC's staff expressed concerns over the acquisition of the building, which was initially thought to be by the county government.
Cecil County Pregnancy Center helped more than 350 families in 2021 with medical care, parent training and supplies. CASA currently has 62 foster care children in its charge, guiding their care through the court system.
However, CASA spent about $20,000 to renovate its office space and officially moved in last May.
"We got a 5-year lease so we wouldn't have to move again," said Hodge. CASA was forced out of its first offices on the third floor of the Cecil County Historical Society building.
"We started there after installing a chair lift, heating and air conditioning and a small kitchen," said Joyce Bowlsbey, president of CASA's board of directors. "Then the historical society needed it for archive space."
Vicki Karschner, executive director of the pregnancy center, said she had already heard rumblings of the impending sale.
"Pat Ulrich told me the building was up for sale," Karschner said, referring to the local real estate agent. "He said the county was coming in to inspect it and I thought that was part of the sale."
Though the county is not buying the building, Karschner said that she is going to prepare for the building's eventual sale.
"I am going to actively look for another place," Karschner said. "I would like to think someone would buy [our current building] as an investment and let us stay there."
Depending on the outcome of the building's eventual purchase, Russell and Karschner say they may need to find another spot downtown, somewhere that their clients with transportation issues can walk to for service.
"We have a lady with an 18-month-old in a stroller -- she's pregnant -- and she's trying to get her child into Early Head Start so she can get a job," Russell said. Without transportation, the woman was forced to make numerous trips on foot from downtown to Head Start in Hollingsworth Manor and back to get all the paperwork filed. "She got home at 5:30."
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Cecil Whig regrets and sincerely apologizes for any confusion that the original, incorrect version of this article may have caused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.