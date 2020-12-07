PERRYVILLE — Corporal Gerard Morgan was honored recently by the mayor and commissioners and chief of police for being recognized by the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association for Exceptional Police Performance in 2019
Morgan was named Perryville's Police Officer of the Year in January; his second time receiving that honor from the department.
"He is the epitome of a good police officer," Chief Robert Nitz said.
Not only did Morgan rack up impressive numbers for his law enforcement actions, Nitz said the corporal steps in whenever there is a need in the community.
"He made more than 240 traffic stops and 157 arrests including 121 CDS arrests," Nitz said as he prepared to give Morgan a plaque and uniform ribbon. However Morgan was also involved in Fishing With the Fuzz, Shop With a Cop and other off-duty events. "His work ethic is second to none. You name it, he's there."
The award was supposed to be presented in August at the chiefs annual conference but it's another in the long line of events canceled this year by the pandemic. So Nitz gave Morgan his due at the town meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.