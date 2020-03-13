CECIL COUNTY — A woman recently placed a case of Corona on the checkout counter at Weaver’s Liquors near Elkton, glanced down at the beer for comedic effect and declared with a chuckle to cashier Sydney Hall, “I’m ready for this virus.”
The customer’s joke was topical, considering that the media has been tirelessly reporting on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on everyday life in the United States and across the globe — quarantines, cancellations of public events, travel bans, closings of schools and colleges and so forth. Even the NBA indefinitely suspended its season, after a player tested positive for the virus.
Her joke also was apropos, given that she was in a liquor store buying beer that has the same name as the virus.
That woman wasn’t the first to give an impromptu coronavirus-related schtick at the checkout counter there, as it turns out, and she certainly wasn’t the last. Similar quips and general Corona-coronavirus references from patrons are becoming more common at Weaver’s and other liquors stores in Cecil County.
“At first, it was just here and there. But now it’s such a big thing, such a hot topic that it’s just about an everyday thing, someone making a joke or a comment,” Hall told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday.
The fact that the beer and the virus share the same name is reason enough for some customers to shoot for levity amid an atmosphere in which many people are worried, uncertain and even fearful, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow.
Corona beer is imported from Mexico, where “corona” in the native Spanish means “crown.” As seen under a microscope, the virus that has resulted in more than 118,000 confirmed cases in over 120 countries has crown-like spikes on its surface, thus the coronavirus, instead of, for some reason, the crownvirus.
(Three months ago, the world’s first cases of the virus were reported in China, where “crown” in the native Chinese is “wangguan.” Even so, the naming scientists went with coronavirus, not wangguanvirus.)
Chris Mynick, night-shift manager at Weaver’s Liquors, has heard “a lot of jokes,” too. He recalled one customer in particular who made a wordplay funny in which he referenced the trendy infusing of a sliced lime into Corona beer.
“He said he was going to put limes in his beer to fight the coronavirus with Lyme’s disease,” Mynick laughed. “He was going to give the coronavirus Lyme’s disease. Pretty funny.”
With tongues firmly against their cheeks, customers at other liquor stores in Cecil County also have expressed their theories on how Corona – the beer – can safeguard them from contracting corona – the virus.
“They’re trying to make light of it. They’ll say things like, ‘I already have Corona in my system, so I won’t get the coronavirus’ and ‘It’s warding off the virus’,” said Robert Murray, an owner of the family-run State Line Liquors near Elkton.
Murray understands that those patrons simply are trying to brighten the mood, as the steady stream of coronavirus pandemic updates casts increasingly darker shadows, he said. Those customers still appreciate the gravity of the situation – despite jesting that Corona beer is some sort of oral coronavirus vaccine, Murray added.
It stands to reason that beer drinkers would keep their social distance from any product with the word “corona” in it. But according to Murray, that does’t seem to the case. State Line Liquors has seen an increase in Corona beer sales.
“We sold 25 cases of Corona yesterday. For a Wednesday, that’s a lot,” Murray told the Cecil Whig on Thursday.
Don Harmer, one of the owners of Weaver’s Liquors, reported that Corona sales have had an uptick there, too.
“My best-selling package of Corona beer — a case of loose Corona Light bottles – was up 51 percent in January and February over the same period last year,” Harmer said.
Before offering his reason for the increase in sales, Harmer noted that it is difficult for people to avoid hearing or seeing the word “corona” these days because of the heavy coronavirus coverage by television and print media.
“It’s having a subliminal effect,” he opined.
(Unrelated to Corona beer, but certainly related to people protecting themselves from the coronavirus, Harmer told the Cecil Whig that one of his distributers automatically shipped Weaver’s Liquors 10 cases of grain alcohol recently. The distributor explained to him that grain alcohol is in high demand because some customers have been using it to concoct homemade hand sanitizer, according to Harmer.)
Meanwhile, at Liquor World near North East, employees periodically have been fielding the same cause-and-effect question posed by customers.
“They ask if our Corona sales are down because of the coronavirus. It’s interesting, because it seems like the people who are asking that question don’t buy Corona anyway. They’re asking that question while buying Budweiser or some other beer,” said employee Kyle McCool.
Have Corona beer sales increased or decreased at Liquor World?
“I haven’t seen the needle move one way or the other, not in any meaningful way,” McCool replied.
Ken May, sales associate at Bayview Liquors in nearby Bay View, told the Cecil Whig that the coronavirus hasn’t had an impact on Corona beer sales there.
“There has been a slight decrease in sales, but it is probably just a fluke,” May said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.