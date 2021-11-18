In this 2018 file photo, Maryland State Police troopers are perched atop the Chic-fil-A restaurant in Elkton during the Cecil County Cops on Rooftops fundraiser for Cecil County Special Olympics. The charity event will be held again at that Chic-fil-A on Friday.
Law enforcement officers will be perched atop the Chick-fil-A in Elkton on Friday, when the Cops on Rooftops fundraiser for Cecil County Special Olympics returns after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual charity event into a one-year layoff.
“Cops on Rooftops was cancelled last year due to COVID, so we hope to have a successful event (on Friday),” said Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Cox, one of the longtime planners.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday at the Chick-fil-A at 1100 E. Pulaski Hwy. (Route 40). All proceeds through the collection of donations and through the sale of 2021 Torch Run T-shirts will benefit Cecil County Special Olympics.
Working shifts of varied lengths, law enforcement officers will occupy that restaurant rooftop during the 11-hour-long event on Friday. Law enforcement officers also will be positioned along the drive-thru lanes, collecting donations from patrons. Contributions also can be made elsewhere on the premises.
Every June, the Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games is held at Towson University, where more than 2,000 Special Olympians from throughout the state, including Cecil County, compete in track and field events and other summer games.
Cecil County Cops on Rooftops is one of several fundraisers held to support that event.
The other major annual fundraiser planned by law enforcement officers in Cecil County is the Special Olympics Torch Run, which is a 10-mile trek (running, jogging and walking) from Elkton to North East. The most recent Torch Run, which was held five months ago, raised nearly $3,000 for the cause, according to Cox.
Anyone with questions about Cecil County Cops on Rooftops, the Cecil County Special Olympics Torch Run or Special Olympics is asked to email Cox at michael.cox@maryland.gov. or Dfc. Max Vivino of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office at max.vivino@ccdps.org.
