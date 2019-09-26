ELKTON — For those who patronized the Chick-fil-A in Elkton on Friday, yes, you did see law enforcement officers from various Cecil County agencies on the roof of that restaurant - in case the unusual sight was somehow missed.
Working shifts of varied lengths, they manned that roof – and a donation bucket attached to a thin rope – during business hours as part of the annual "Cecil County Cops on Rooftops" charity event, which benefits the Maryland Special Olympics.
“We raised just under $2,300 on Friday, which is down from last year, but that's OK,” Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Cox, one of the longtime organizers, told the Cecil Whig on Thursday, reporting that the September 2018 effort generated $3,400 for the cause.
The restaurant's drive-thru customers could put donations into a marked, blue bucket at the cashier's window, if they so desired. The bucket was tied to a thin rope, allowing officers on the rooftop to pull it up to them.
Contributions also could be made elsewhere on the premises.
Every June, the Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games is held at Towson University, where more than 2,000 Special Olympians from throughout the state compete in track and field events and other summer games.
Cops on Rooftops is one of several fundraisers held to support that event.
The other major annual fundraiser planned by law enforcement officers in Cecil County is the Special Olympics Torch Run, which is a 10-mile trek (running, jogging and walking) from Elkton to North East.
In June, the latest Special Olympics Torch Run in Cecil County raised more than $3,000 for the cause, according to Cox, who noted that the Torch Run has been a fundraising event for Special Olympics since 1986.
