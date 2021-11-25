Sgt. Bilton Morgan of the North East Police Department (left) and Dfc. Will Muller of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office (right) wave on Friday while perched atop the Chick-fil-A in Elkton, during the Cops on Rooftops fundraiser for Cecil County Special Olympics.
Sparky (left) and McGruff the Crime Dog (right) wave Friday in Elkton during the Cecil County Cops on Rooftops fundraiser for Cecil County Special Olympics. Sparky is the mascot for Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton. McGruff the Crime Dog is the mascot for crime prevention and safety education for children.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL COX
Some of the participants in the Cops on Rooftops fundraiser in Elkton on Friday pose for a photo.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL COX
ELKTON — The Cops on Rooftops fundraiser for Cecil County Special Olympics roared back Friday in Elkton, after a one-year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Cox, one of the longtime planners of the annual event.
“It was a good turnout and people were very generous,” Cox said, summarizing the 11-hour-long charity event at the Chick-fil-A in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40).
Law enforcement officers with police agencies in Cecil County collected $3,256 from patrons during the event, Cox said. In addition to donations, he added, the tally reflects money made from the sale of 2021 Special Olympics Torch Run commemorative T-shirts on the premises. To collect donations, law enforcement officers with buckets were positioned along the restaurant’s drive-thru lanes.
The list of participating police agencies included the Maryland State Police, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, Elkton Police Department and North East Police Department, he noted. Approximately 15 law enforcement officers and their family members participated, some of whom spent a limited amount of time atop the Chick-fil-A roof, according to Cox.
Every June, the Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games is held at Towson University, where more than 2,000 Special Olympians from throughout the state, including Cecil County, compete in track and field events and other summer games.
Cecil County Cops on Rooftops is one of two majdor fundraisers held to support that event.
The other annual fundraiser planned by law enforcement officers in Cecil County is the Special Olympics Torch Run, which is a 10-mile trek (running, jogging and walking) from Elkton to North East. The most recent Torch Run, which was held nearly six months ago, raised nearly $3,000 for the cause, according to Cox.
